Delight as 2021 Horse of the Year Show gets the green light





The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) will go ahead this year on 6-10 October.

The event, which was cancelled last year owing to Covid, will take place at its usual home, the NEC Birmingham.

“Following the recent Government announcements, we have decided to go ahead with the planning of a fantastic HOYS 2021, with a ticketed audience,” said a spokesman for Grandstand.

“Along with exceptional competition and displays, the first part of the week is packed with all the fan favourites including mountain and moorland classes on Wednesday to Friday, national showjumping championships on Thursday, and the prestigious Price family supreme in-hand championship showcasing on Friday.”

On the Saturday visitors can enjoy championships “galore” in the TopSpec Arena and the Andrews Bowen International Arena.

“The evening performance is equally exhilarating with the final instalment of the Osborne Refrigerators Scurry driving championship and the continuation of the international showjumping classes including the highly anticipated Ripon Select Foods puissance,” said the spokesman.

“Sunday remains the ‘day of champions’ as the show comes to a climax with the crowning of the Horse of the Year Show supreme horse and pony of the year and the leading showjumper of the year. You will also get the chance to see the awarding of the much-coveted Prince Philip Cup to the Pony Club team who have raced their way to victory in the mounted games heats.”

The “finale celebrations” will take place on the Sunday evening.

“In the context of the current public health situation, our aspiration remains the same, to stage the best HOYS, with the health and safety of trade stand holders, guests, staff, competitors, volunteers, and the community remaining our highest priority,” said HOYS event director Emma Williams.

“We are working with the venue and are confident that we can deliver a safe and productive event for all.”