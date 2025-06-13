



The individual show is often the most important element of a showing class for horses and ponies. It gives the judge a chance to assess each exhibit in detail, evaluating schooling, manners, and way of going.

At affiliated level, riders perform individual shows in pony and Mountain & Moorland (M&M) classes, while in horse classes, the ride judge typically takes the reins. The hack class is the exception, requiring both an individual show and a ride by the judge.

Preparing for an individual show

For ponies and M&Ms – and those riding at unaffiliated level – the rider typically performs a short show, usually based around a figure of eight, demonstrating walk, trot, and canter on both reins, an extension and then a square halt and salute to finish. Some advanced riders, for example in the intermediates class, may include a serpentine or one-handed canter.

Occasionally, a judge may request a set show, and it is important to be clear on what’s expected.

Paul Cook, British Show Pony Society chairman and experienced judge, advises: “Don’t be afraid to ask again if you are unsure of the set show, especially if you’re first out. No judge minds you asking – they would rather that than see the wrong show.

“The judge wants to see four balanced paces in a correct outline, with smooth transitions up and down through the gears, showing a well-schooled, mannerly animal that moves well.”

Emma Holder, producer of top show ponies and renowned for her supportive work with young riders, encourages riders to watch and plan.

“Watch the class before and see where the judge has the entries lined up,” she says.

“Watch a few shows to see how other riders use the space and make your plan, where you’re going to ask for your transitions and where you’re going to extend. When you plan your extension, it’s better not to do it right in front of the line. Visualisation and planning are so important.”

She also advises riders to assess the ring itself.

“If it’s on grass, look at the slope and the surface,” she advises. “Try to avoid doing transitions going downhill.

“If your pony has a stronger rein, showcase that by planning your show to play to your strengths.”

A common challenge in individual shows is anticipation, especially if the routine has been practised too often. Ponies may start rushing transitions or pre-empting movements, which can upset their rhythm.

“At home, don’t always ride the same show,” Emma suggests. “Change it up. Ask for transitions in different places, change the rein in different places, keep them guessing so they stay listening.”

Another issue is cantering on the wrong lead. If it happens, don’t freeze or panic.

“Circle, correct it, and carry on like nothing happened,” says Emma. “Finish your show cleanly and confidently. Judges don’t know what you planned, they only see what you do. A tidy recovery is better than flustered hesitation.”

Over-excitement can also cause problems, especially in younger ponies or on busy show fields.

“Knowing the right amount of warm-up your pony needs to settle is trial and error: you want them bright but not sharp,” Emma says. “Working on your half halt at home is important so you have that tool should you need it in the ring.”

Her golden rule? “A short show, well executed, is far better than something long and messy. Do what you do well, that’s what gets noticed.”

Preparing for a championship and supreme of show

If you’ve just won your class, or placed second to qualify for a championship, your day isn’t over yet. The championship is your next opportunity to impress, and it should be treated as an entirely new class. Even if the judge loved your animal earlier in the day, you can’t rely on past impressions alone – you need to shine again in the final lineup.

Most competitors wear their first or second place rosettes into the championship, although strictly speaking, it is correct to remove them for this stage.

Championships typically begin with a simple go-round, where horses and ponies are shown at walk, trot, and canter on both reins, with the occasional request for an extension. Individual shows are rarely asked for at this point, as the judges tend to be the same as for the original class. The judge will then walk the line-up, assessing each exhibit again before selecting their champion and reserve.

If you’re fortunate enough to be awarded champion, you may go forward to a supreme of show. This might be split into in-hand and ridden sections or run as one final. It’s important to remember that the supreme judges may be different from those who saw you earlier, so you’re likely to be asked for an individual show. It’s a clean slate once more, and every detail counts.

This is your time to impress, but not the time to experiment. Avoid trying anything you haven’t practised thoroughly at home. If your horse is capable and confident, a three-loop serpentine with smooth lead changes, or a balanced one-handed canter with your hand resting quietly on your thigh, can help you stand out.

A crisp walk-to-canter transition or a well-executed rein back can also showcase your horse’s responsiveness and training. But these flourishes should only be included if they are second nature to you and your horse.

One unforgettable example is Craig Kiddier’s supreme working hunter championship win at the Royal International Horse Show on Mulberry Lane, where he boldly jumped the famous Cornishman fence and delivered a gallop the length of the International Ring. While not something most riders should attempt, it illustrates the kind of bold, well-executed flair that can capture a judge’s eye.

Consider your ringcraft carefully. Could you salute between flower arrangements for added theatre? If you’re in a lead-rein class, could you switch sides safely to show off your pony evenly? Perhaps you could include a neat 20-metre circle or ride a striking canter transition down the long side.

Small, polished details, when confidently ridden, can make a big impression.

A hot tip? Always have two smart, well-rehearsed shows ready at home: one clean and classic, and one with a touch more flair. That way, whether it’s the championship or the supreme, you’ll be ready to step up and shine.

Final thoughts on preparing horses and ponies for the individual show

Whether you’re stepping forward with a carefully choreographed individual show or riding for the supreme, this phase of the class is your moment to show off the training, trust and partnership you’ve built at home.

A successful individual show doesn’t need to be extravagant, but fluent, confident and suited to your horse or pony’s way of going. Adapt the routine to suit your animal, keep them listening and focused, and don’t be afraid to make subtle changes to manage anticipation or excitement.

Ringcraft, polish and presence go a long way. With thoughtful planning and calm execution, your individual show can leave a lasting impression for all the right reasons.

