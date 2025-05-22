



Clare Fitch rode pure-bred Arab gelding AJA Giuliano (Julie) to claim his first victory and be crowned champion at Royal Windsor. Surprisingly, Clare, who has numerous Arab championship titles to her name at both Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International (RIHS), has only ever won here once before.

“This is the one championship title that has always eluded him,” said Clare, who is unable to compete with the Aja Angelo 12-year-old at HOYS this season due to a connection with the judge, so was more hopeful than ever of a good result here.

Owned by Sue Robinson, Julie has been a part of Clare’s operation since he was a yearling. Her partner Stephen McCormick showed him in hand as a youngster before Clare broke him in and took over the reins herself. He’s enjoyed a prolific career under saddle, with significant wins including the championship title at HOYS in 2018, and the RIHS and HOYS double in 2022.

Another Arab specialist, Sian Warman, piloted Daniel Botwright’s nine-year-old EKS Alihandro stallion Waliandro into reserve. Sian has produced Waliandro for the past four years.

“He’s been a phenomenal stallion; he’s done really well,” said Sian of her twice HOYS finalist and Hickstead runner-up. “He gives the most beautiful ride but is the quietest boy at home. He hacks, he jumps — we have a really great time and don’t just do the boring stuff! Everyone loves him for a cuddle.”

Due to having several to produce, Sian hasn’t always piloted him herself in previous seasons — Chelsea Foster has — but this year he “is all” Sian’s.

Sian recently returned from a judging trip to Australia where she was a ride judge at the Grand National, and she judged the coloured horses and ponies on Windsor’s opening day. She said “the atmosphere in the Castle arena was just amazing” during the championship, adding, “I now aspire to ride in there myself!”

Windsor hattrick for Diva in the Royal Windsor part-bred Arabs

Hannah Horton rode Annabel Pope’s highly successful Stage Diva into the top spot in the part bred Arab championship for the third consecutive year.

“This is her show, she just loves it here,” said Hannah, who also competes her as a riding horse, finishing in the placings earlier in the week. The eight-year-old Tiger Attack daughter was bred by Virginia Russell-Wood out of prolific mare and HOYS supreme in-hand star Stage Music.

Taking the reserve was another having a superb week: Copybush Timelord (Dennis) ridden by Chloe Salley, 16. The pair also won the 148cm show pony class and took reserve in the Castle Arena championship.

“It still feels surreal to win here; he is my dream show pony,” said Chloe, whose grandmother Margaret Miller has leased Dennis from his owner Emma Andrews. As Chloe is Dublin-based, Dennis continues to be produced at home by Emma and her daughter Harriet who has won HOYS with Dennis twice.

The overall in-hand Arab title, which incorporated winners from the pure- and part-bred classes was dominated by part-breds. The tricolour went to John Harvey’s home-bred gelding Elmswood Star Struck (Reggie) – jointly owned with Sue Brewis, with whom John also jointly owned the uber successful Rhos Emblem.

Handled here by John, the Nynwood Wild Johnny Jump Up three-year-old is destined for a bright future under saddle with John’s niece Beatrice Taverner-Jordan. This was Reggie’s first fixture of the season, but he was lightly shown last year, winning in good company at National Pony Society (NPS) Area 20 and at the NPS summer championships.

In reserve in-hand was Virginia Draper’s Littletons Masterplan, winner of the part-bred Arab four years old or over class.

You may also be interested in:

