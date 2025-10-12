



Clare Fitch enjoyed a spectacular one-two in the NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby ridden pure-bred Arab of the year championship, coming away from the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) final with not just the title but the runner-up spot.

Six-year-old stallion Ghaali (Gary), who moved to Clare’s base from Dubai two years ago, was pulled forward into the top spot. The grey son of Ed Sarab is owned by Jassmin Paton of the UAE.

“I’m thrilled,” said Clare. “It was a big deal for the UAE to send a horse over and I was desperate for him to prove himself. We want to increase ridden showing within the UAE, so for him to be an ambassador for them is just wonderful.

“He’s the easiest stallion I’ve ever had. He’s lovely and he loves the job.”

Gary stood supreme pure-bred at the British nationals as a novice last year. This year, he took the first HOYS ticket of the season at Devon County and he hasn’t been shown since.

“Because he’s a young stallion, I like to keep them quiet and take it easy with them to start with,” explained Clare. “Next year, I’d love him to go to Windsor and I’d love him to go to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) as he’s not done any of those things yet so we will see. But definitely, hopefully, more riddens!”

Reserve pure-bred Arab of the year championship goes to stablemate

Stablemate Hadiat Qayima (Ollie) – who Clare has had to keep separate from her winner for the duration of their time at the NEC “as the two of them love each other” – took runner-up spot, ridden on this occasion by Jayne Ross.

“He was bred by Joyce Robertson and is owned by her daughter, Michaela Brand. I’ve done horses for them for a long time,” said Clare.

The eight-year-old chestnut Vivegas gelding “has been really on form,” said Clare, and was reserve supreme at the British nationals, then champion at the British Arabians last month.

“They’re both two lovely horses. The judge said that they both gave incredible rides, which I’m absolutely thrilled with.

“The ride can be so nerve-racking; I was hoping I could’ve gone sooner with Gary being a young stallion but I ended up being the last to go in my section. But actually, he went beautifully so I’m not complaining – just my nerves had to hold a bit longer!”

Clare has a long history of campaigning in the ridden Arab championship, taking her first HOYS win in 2002, but had to wait 10 years to win it again in 2012. She’s enjoyed a decent clutch of victories since, most recently with Susan Robinson’s 2018 and 2022 winner AJA Giuliano.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky and I’ve had some beautiful horses,” said Clare.

