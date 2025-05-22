



US showjumper Laura Kraut reflects on an enjoyable Royal Windsor Horse Show and the new film looking back on her partner Nick Skelton’s incredible career

Royal Windsor Horse Show is a wonderful excuse to come to England, which is great because I love it here and I was sad when we had to leave.

My partner Nick Skelton and I used to be based here for half of the year, spending the other half in Wellington, USA, but since the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Brexit, we’ve moved to Holland.

England was always considered a bit of a hike by Continental riders and while other British international shows are probably suffering with a lack of foreign competitors, Windsor is an exception.

It has the draw of being not only a five-star but a very special atmosphere, and the top riders still make the journey, as they do for London in December. This year we’ve been blessed with wonderful weather – I think it’s the first time I have ever left with my shoes still dry!

Being based on the Continent saves on a lot of potential complications. The cost of transporting horses now is really shocking, so much so that we couldn’t find a way to make remaining in England make sense.

This week, there has been the added problem of the French vets’ strike. Some people have been stuck, unable to get out of England into France, but we’re lucky they conceded to let the horses from the show get home.

Having the showing classes and exhibitions makes Royal Windsor very different from a lot of other shows and we all enjoy jumping a five-star with this backdrop. The organisers continue to get it right and the riders appreciate the amount of effort that’s put in.

The town itself is special and then there’s the cocktail party in the castle to enjoy. I went to my 12th one this year, but it still feels magical walking through those gates.

A strong Rolex Grand Prix

This year’s Rolex grand prix was really well done and there was a strong group of horses and riders. It was nice to jump a course that wasn’t a killer, although you had to ride well and it remained technical enough.

The jump-off was exciting all the way to the end, which made for a great finale.

This is the first show I have jumped at since coming back from Florida and the horses have gone well, despite me going down with a 24-hour sickness bug during the show.

I was second in the first class and third in the morning class on Saturday, but I did feel a bit sorry for my horses the first day! By 5pm I was shivering in bed, but Nick went out to promote his new film, Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story.

It’s been six years in the making and we have been involved in the process the whole way through. In some ways that makes us a bit numb to it now, but you still find yourself taking a step back and thinking “his career really was extraordinary”.

I remember the confidence Nick had leading up to the 2016 Olympics – he said he was going for one reason and one reason only and that was for individual gold. He knew what he wanted and he was going to put everything into it. I have never had confidence like that, but that’s Nick’s personality.

I think I cried the entire day in Rio, every time he went clear, more out of relief than happiness!

It’s a great sports film and I don’t think you’ll need to be a horse person to enjoy it. I hope people are able to go and see it.

● What were your Windsor highlights from this year’s show? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now