



The sun shone, ponies gleamed, five-star showjumpers soared and cobs looked magnificent during a vintage Royal Windsor Horse Show (15-18 May) last week. So before the dust settles on this year’s show, let’s reflect on just some of the magical moments during the four-day spectacle, held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

From an emotional victory for a vet who swapped his scrubs for a tweed suit to Jack Whitaker pipping his uncle John to the post, and even The King earning a brace of red ribbons, here are some of the epic highlights we reported on from this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show. You can read further coverage, including exclusive interviews and insight in our bumper report in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops from Thursday 22 May.

Red ribbons for The King at Royal Windsor Horse Show as Cleveland Bay carriage horse triumphs

Competing in his own back garden, The King’s majestic Cleveland Bays triumphed in this year’s ridden pure- and part-bred classes.

Thirteen-year-old Wyevale Harry, a carriage horse at the Royal Mews who is a key part of state occasions, was ridden by Isabel Oakley – a liveried helper at the Royal Mews – to take top spot in the pure-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class. Meanwhile Isabel’s colleague Bethany Atwell partnered The King’s St Ives to win the part-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class.

The world is not enough for mighty stallion Bond Jamesbond De Hay

Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet and his magnificent stallion Bond Jamesbond De Hay triumphed in Sunday’s coveted CSI5* Rolex grand prix, worth €125,000 (£105,000) to the winner. Harry Charles, who is getting married this summer, was the best of the British contingent, finishing third with top horse Sherlock.

Vet swaps scrubs for a tweed suit – and wins

Equine vet Simon Constable led his daughter Zara aboard palomino Welsh section A Glyncoch Honey Pot for an emotional Royal Windsor Horse Show victory in both the open mini M&M plus the Pretty Polly (home-produced) championships at Royal Windsor.

A historic Royal Windsor Horse Show double

Royal Windsor history was made when A-Level student Ruby Ward landed a winning double, producing champions in both the native and plaited working hunter pony classes with Lady Dublin of Corderry and Noble Banksy respectively.

“He won’t give me tips!”

Royal Windsor isn’t Royal Windsor without a victory for the Whitaker family and there was nearly a Whitaker whitewash on day one when Jack Whitaker (Valmy De La Lande) pipped his uncle John Whitaker (Equine America Unick Du Francport) to victory in the CSI5* Defender Stakes, while Jack’s cousin Donald Whitaker picked up fifth.

“He has no respect for his old uncle!” joked John.

“John won’t give me tips!” quipped Jack in return.

“Geezer” cob secures second championship and a bonus prize

Will Morton secured his second successive cob championship at Royal Windsor Horse Show, this time riding Valerie Hosegood’s skewbald heavyweight winner and “proper geezer” Bannview So Smart.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now