Aubrion Woodford Coat Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 9/10 Pros Lovely and warm

Concealed riding pleat

Lots of size options

Reasonably priced for a winter coat Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £99.99

Shires Aubrion Woodford Coat

A warm winter riding jacket that can withstand the elements is an essential part of every equestrian’s winter wardrobe, and the Shires Aubrion Woodford Coat promises to deliver.

The padded coat – with removable hood – is designed for riding, complete with a concealed pleat that can be unbuttoned to allow more movement in the saddle, and it claims to offer “maximum weather protection”.

The coat – with removable hood comes in charcoal colour, and has a beautiful purple and green patterned lining that really brightens it up. It has inner sleeve lining with thumbholes which keeps everything snug and your wrists dry, which is a feature I particularly appreciate when it comes to coats and jackets. The outer sleeves have Velcro adjustments.

Other features include toggles at the waist and hood to adjust fit, and two good-sized external pockets with zips. The coat also has an internal zip pocket on the left hand side that can fit a mobile phone.

The coat is 100% polyester, and claims to be waterproof to 5,000mm (suitable for average rain), with breathability of 5,000g/m2. It has a waterproof repellant to prevent saturation, and means water should bead on the fabric and run off. It can be machine washed at 30°C, but should not be tumble dried.

I would describe the coat as very warm and perfect for a chilly day. When I rode in it was around 10 degrees and I was erring on the side of being a bit too warm, so as the temperature drops I think this will be just right. I look forward to trying it as winter really takes hold.

The Aubrion Woodford coat comes in seven sizes, starting in XXS up to XXL and Shires offers a user-friendly size guide online. I am 5ft4in and usually a size 10, and the size S in the Aubrion Woodford was a great fit. I had room to wear a jumper, but it wasn’t too big or baggy without one. I especially like that the coat did not feel restrictive when riding, and it feels like a brilliant general riding jacket – but it is worth noting it did not fully cover my legs so if riding in the rain, your legs will get wet. The hood is large and I like that it is padded too, I find flimsier hoods tend to fall down very easily.

Although the coat is great for riding at home, I feel it is also smart enough to wear for lessons and clinics. I wore it out interviewing on a drizzly day, and I like that the riding pleat is concealed by buttons so it turns into a “normal” coat when you’re not riding. It would be great for walking the dog, spectating at shows, or doing your weekend feed run.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – I really like the Aubrion Woodford coat. It’s smart, very warm, and feels super for hacking during those soggy winter days. I look forward to trying it during some schooling sessions, especially as the temperature drops. The £99.99 price feels very fair for what feels like a well-made coat, but I will be interested to see how long-lasting the material is, it does feel a little bit like it could weaken or tear over time.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or sportsdirect.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this coat?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2021 European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

