Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Just Chaps’ official description

Great fitting waterproof riding trousers, a must-have for all horse owners whether you’re in the saddle, in the yard or staying clean for shows. Lightweight and comfortable, they also benefit from a full non-slip seat. Can be worn as overtrousers or trousers with a pair of thermals underneath in cold weather.

Tamsin’s first impressions

Nice design and I was keen try out the full contact seat.

Overview of performance

These over trousers fit well and are comfortable. But, although the seat looks as if it would be non-slip, I didn’t find this to be the case (even in the dry of our indoor school). However, for their price, these were a real hit and have been the most borrowed pair — possibly as they are very flattering to wear!

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

Apart from the seat, which is quite slippery, these trousers worked well and are very flattering.