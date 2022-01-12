



Ariat Palisade Tall riding boot Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Perfect leg length for foot size

Very comfy sole

Smart new design Cons Leg width not right

Not suited to skinny ankles Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £290.00

Ariat Palisade Tall riding boot

I was really impressed with the look and feel of these long riding boots when I opened the box. I’m not a fan of big logos or obvious branding, so I was worried that the white ‘Ariat’ on the top of the boot would put me off but I actually found it smart and discreet. The leather felt lovely and supple, with sturdy fastenings and a clever spur guard design.

The boots arrived loose in the box with boot trees in. The trees are a little tricky to use with no handle and so it was a bit of a fiddle to get them out at first. I’ve had Ariat boots before and struggled with the fit, so I was intrigued to see how this model would be. I followed the Ariat sizing guide online to get the most accurate measurements I could.

My first thought when I put them on was how comfy the soles were, and how easy the zips went up with the boot slide. However, despite being the perfect fit on the foot and the the perfect height, they felt quite gappy around parts of the leg. The zip keeper at the top is also a bit fiddly to get the zip into but once secured holds it neatly in place.

The 4LR technology for support and cushioning, and Duratread outsole with rider tested traction zones were definitely an evident feature of the boots from the moment I took a step, they felt super supportive on the foot and comfy to walk in.

My main bugbear with the boots is the leg fit from an aesthetic view – they are far too loose around the ankle, a good fit on the calf then again far too loose at the top just below the knee. I found that for the first few rides (hacking, with long stirrups) they dug into the top of my foot and the back of my ankle where the leather was already folding but still quite stiff.

For schooling they were very comfortable on the foot and I didn’t notice the bunched leather so much, but for jumping with far shorter stirrups they were quite uncomfy the first ride, digging into the backs of my knees and again where the excess leather was around the ankle.

I have every faith that these boots will only get comfier, but I am concerned that as that happens they will get more and more baggy around the ankle. I prefer a tailored boot that fits snugly around the ankle so this might put me off using them for competitions.

The boots RRP is £290, which I think is definitely a fair price for the quality and look.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – very comfy boots, just a shame about the fit

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these boots?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also ride for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

