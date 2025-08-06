



The best men’s riding boots aren’t just for show – they’re built to keep you safe, supported and comfortable while you ride. A good pair will stop your foot slipping through the stirrup, give you grip where you need it, and help you feel more secure in the saddle, whether you’re hacking out or heading into the arena.

In this guide, you’ll find our top picks of the best men’s riding boots – from smart-looking long leather boots for competition days to practical short boots for everyday use, with options to suit every rider and budget

Best men’s riding boots: H&H’s quick guide

Best long riding boots for men: Ariat Heritage Contour II

Best short boots for men: Tredstep Ireland Medici Paddock Boots

Most versatile men’s riding boots: Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boots

Best value long riding boots for men: Rhinegold Luxus Leather

Ariat Heritage Contour Field Zip Tall Riding Boot

Colours: Black

Sizes: UK 6–12, with three calf width options and three height options

RRP: £300

H&H Review: 10/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Plenty of size options to get the perfect fit

Smart enough for competition use

Don’t need breaking in

Reasons to avoid

High price range, but worth the investment

Ariat’s range of Contour boots is a real favourite with the H&H team – and it’s easy to see why. They’re made from premium full-grain leather, lined with soft leather inside, and shaped to give a sleek, close fit through the ankle for an elegant look. With these boots, there’s stretch where you need it, too – an elastic panel next to the zip and a gusset at the knee mean they move with you in the saddle.

They don’t require breaking in, and are good to go straight out of the box. We think these boots are worth saving up for. Our senior news editor, Becky Murray, tested the ladies’ version and said they fit like a custom-made boot without the wait or price tag.

Read the full Ariat Heritage Contour II Field Boots review.

Tredstep Ireland Medici Front Zip Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 4–11

RRP: £139.99

H&H Review: 10/10

Reasons to buy

High-quality materials get better with age

No breaking-in period

Supportive and shock-absorbing sole

Reasons to avoid

Not designed for heavy yard work

These boots are a bit of a staple among those in the know. I remember the first time I saw someone wearing a pair at a competition – they looked so smart, I added them straight to my wish list. When I finally got my hands on a pair, they didn’t disappoint.

Straight out of the box, they felt incredibly comfortable – no pinching, no stiffness, no breaking-in period. The soft calfskin leather gives them a smart, polished look, and they moulded to my feet surprisingly quickly.

What stood out to me was the insole design. It has a kind of memory foam feel, combined with built-in arch support and a cushioned heel that absorbs impact really well. The front zip style I tried looked neat and classic, and they look better with age. They’re suitable for any discipline when paired with the Tredstep Medici Air Half Chaps.

I don’t tend to ride in mine, but international event rider Jo Rimmer tested them in the saddle for H&H and said they gave her 100% comfort without feeling flimsy. Read the full Tredstep Medici II Paddock Boots review.

Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boot Colours: Black

Sizes: UK 7–12

RRP: £95

H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved Reasons to buy Waterproof – ideal for all-weather yard work

Trainer-like comfort, and the neoprene collar keeps muck out

Super grippy sole Reasons to avoid Styling may not suit traditional tastes Ariat’s Ascent paddock boots are a fresh, sporty take on everyday riding footwear. With their trainer-inspired design and technical materials, they’re built for comfort, flexibility and performance – both on the yard and in the saddle. The H2O model features a waterproof membrane and a close-fitting neoprene collar, which helps seal out rain and muck, making them a smart choice for year-round riding. Specific Ascent half-chaps are also available, while they’re also available in a long boot. While not everyone will go for the modern aesthetic, the Ascent boots are a great alternative to more traditional styles if you’re looking for performance, protection, and comfort rolled into one. Our news editor, Eleanor Jones, tested the ladies’ version and said they’re the best short boots she’s had. She loved how lightweight and grippy they felt, especially when leading horses or riding in wet weather. Read the full Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boot review.





Rhinegold Luxus Leather Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3–11, with four calf width options

RRP: £119.50

H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Very soft leather – no breaking-in required

Great fit options, especially for wider calves

Surprisingly durable for the price

Reasons to avoid

Not as structured or supportive as higher-end boots

If you’re after a pair of everyday long boots that won’t break the bank, I’d recommend these boots. I got them when I needed something more flexible than my usual dressage boots – and honestly, they felt like slippers from day one. The leather is super soft, there was no breaking-in, no rubbing, no blisters. Just easy comfort, straight out of the box.

Six months on, I’m still using them regularly. They’ve seen everything from hacking to mucking out, and they’re holding up far better than I expected for the price – the zip, soles, and leather are still going strong. The fit was another win: I’ve got long legs and slim calves, and they still felt snug but not restrictive. If you’re on the shorter side or need a wider calf, they’ve got loads of size options and the stretch panel at the back helps them mould to your leg.

In the saddle, they feel more like short boots and chaps – soft, grippy, and they move really nicely with your leg. If you hate the feeling of stiff boots behind your knees, you’ll probably love these. I still reach for my stiffer boots for competitions, but for everything else, these have become my go-to.

Ariat Telluride II H2O Waterproof Boots

Colours: Copper

Sizes: UK 7–12

RRP: £150

Reasons to buy

Versatile enough for yard work, hacking and light schooling

Fully waterproof and hard-wearing

Low maintenance – mud brushes off easily

Reasons to avoid

Not designed for formal competition wear

At first glance, you might wonder if these boots have ended up in the wrong guide – they look like walking boots. Can you really ride in them? But trust me, if you want a boot that does it all – mucking out, walking the dog, long hacks, even the odd schooling session – the Ariat Telluride H2O is one I’d recommend without hesitation. I’ve worn mine through wet, muddy winters and hot summer days, and they’ve taken everything in stride.

They’re made from tough, full-grain leather with a built-in waterproof membrane, so your feet stay dry even when the yard turns into a swamp. The sole has great grip (I’ve never slipped), but they’re not clunky – I ride in mine regularly and they fit comfortably in the stirrups. The heel is defined enough for safety, and they feel secure and stable underfoot.

What stands out, though, is the comfort. The cushioned, shock-absorbing footbed and moisture-wicking lining mean they stay breathable and light, even after hours on your feet. They’re also refreshingly low-maintenance – I just brush off the mud and they’re ready for more.

Shires Moretta Gianna Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 4–11 with five calf width options and three height options

RRP: £119.99

Reasons to buy

Great range of calf sizes

Comfortable and easy to look after

The brown colour looks particularly smart

Reasons to avoid

Not as structured or supportive as higher-end boots

The Shires Moretta Gianna boots are a bestseller across several retailers, and they definitely live up to the hype. They’re a smart, budget-friendly option for riders looking for a long leather boot that works for both everyday use and competitions.

Crafted from full-grain leather with a supple finish, they also feature a moisture-wicking lining for added comfort. A full-length rear zip and elastic panel make them easy to get on and off, while giving a close, streamlined fit.

Compared to other boots in the same price range, they feel more robust – particularly thanks to the tougher leather on the inside of the leg, which adds durability. The trade-off is that they take a little longer to break in than something like the Rhinegold Luxus boots. But the generous range of calf sizes is a real win – just be sure to measure carefully and wear the socks you plan to ride in for the best fit.

Brogini Tivoli Zipped Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3½–11

RRP: £55

Reasons to buy

Affordable and reliable – a solid choice for everyday riding

Smart leather finish with a flexible, ankle-hugging fit

Durable rubber sole

Reasons to avoid

Not as durable as more expensive or synthetic options

The Brogini Tivoli boots are a staple option for riders looking for a cost-effective and dependable boot that delivers both style and practicality. Made from genuine leather and featuring a strong rubber sole, they’re built for daily use around the yard or in the saddle. The zip-front design and elasticated side panels make them quick to put on and comfortable to wear, especially for riders who prefer more freedom around the ankle.

These boots are particularly well-suited to jump riders when paired with a pair of gaiters or half-chaps, as the flexible ankle allows for clear leg movement while still maintaining a traditional look. While they don’t offer the waterproofing of a more durable boot or the coverage of a tall boot, they’re a great pick for dry days, lessons, or as a second pair to keep for everyday yard duties.

For the price, they punch well above their weight – ideal for new riders or anyone looking for a simple, stylish pair of boots without breaking the bank.

What are the best horse riding boots for men?

There is no one type or style of riding boot that is better than another – it depends on how you intend to use them and what discipline you do. When choosing a pair of riding boots, consider your specific needs, riding style and personal preference.

Dressage riders tend to prefer tall, stiffer boots, whereas showjumpers or event riders generally prefer boots with more ankle flexibility. A lot of riders also have a separate pair of boots for yard work. But if you’re not intending to compete, a multipurpose paddock boot might be more cost-effective.

Similarly, in competitions, leather is the most commonly used material, and is considered appropriate dress for most disciplines. However, some synthetic boots will be much easier to look after if you’re also wearing them for mucking out and other yard chores.

Are leather or synthetic riding boots better?

The choice between leather and synthetic riding boots largely comes down to personal preference. Both materials have their advantages and disadvantages.

Leather boots are more traditional and are appropriate for competition wear. If well maintained, they are very durable and comfortable but do require regular cleaning and conditioning. They also tend to be more expensive and are not as water-resistant as synthetic materials.

Synthetic boots are more budget-friendly and don’t use any animal products, so they’re also vegan-friendly. However, they aren’t as widely used at competitions.

Why wear long riding boots?

Long riding boots don’t have to be worn, but they are thought to offer more protection when riding. Tall boots protect the rider’s legs from chaffing and pinching on the stirrup leathers.

Long riding boots also provide support to the rider’s lower leg and ankle, offering more stability in the stirrup. They can help to keep a correct leg position, particularly with the stiffer boots used in dressage.

They’re also a versatile option. Whereas short boots aren’t accepted as formal dress in some disciplines, long boots are universally accepted. They’re also traditional, and their formal aesthetic appeals to many riders.

Your choice of material and style ultimately comes down to personal preference, and the best boot is the one that best suits your needs.

