



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

This morning (12 February), LeMieux has announced what all equestrian fashion fans all been waiting for – the arrival of the new LeMieux colours for their SS25 collection. The fresh colour palette is fun with sweet pastel shades offering contrasting bold combinations as well as easy to wear mixy-matchy.

Similar to the two most recent releases, the brand has moved away from purely matchy-matchy by introducing six new seasonal colours, alongside four supporting colours, to enable you to create a wide range of coordinating outfits.

Commitment to stay at the forefront of equestrian fashion is evident in the new LeMieux colours for the SS25 collection. It includes returning award-winning products, timeless classics and everyday essentials reinvigorated with subtle design updates for equestrians of all ages and their horses and ponies.

Worth noting is the collection’s functionality – fabrics are lighter and style lines more feminine, while the aesthetic is also sportier. Mesh insert panels have been added to help you stay cool both in and out of the saddle. This collection is perfect for the colour-confident rider as well as those looking to create a more discreet mixy-matchy look.

Sarah Gibson, head of product design at LeMieux, explained that LeMieux has drawn design and colour inspiration from Mediterranean cities. She said: “This collection invites you to embrace colour your way. It’s vibrant yet harmonious and intertwined with neutrals, while the pastel shades bring a warm, radiant energy as the seasons shift and the days get longer.

“Each year, we strive to innovate, blending style with functionality, to ensure our products can perform in every environment, all while making sure you and your horse look and feel your best. This season is full of surprises, so keep an eye out for what’s to come!”

The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available from 12 February, with further pieces available from 19 February.

View the collection at lemieux.com or redpostequestrian.com

New SS25 LeMieux colours: primary tones

Blossom: a dusty rose pink with blue tones

Lagoon: a seafoam green moving towards teal

Mimosa: a wearable yellow with grey tones

Dusk: a warm dark grey with purplish tones

Peony: a mid-toned rose pink

Aqua: a duck’s egg blue-green

NEW SS25 LeMieux colours: supporting neutrals

Rosewood: a dusty wine maroon red

a dusty wine maroon red Navy: a cool classic dark blue

a cool classic dark blue Black: a deep luxe shade

a deep luxe shade Stone: a cool beige neutral

a cool beige neutral Almond : a warm mid-neutral

: a warm mid-neutral Pecan: a brown-grey neutral

More items in the new SS25 LeMieux collection

H&H’s products editor Franchesca Slack and head of ecommerce Georgia Guerin have picked a few items that have caught their eye in LeMieux’s Spring Summer 2025 collection

Heyden lightweight base layer (Rosewood)

I really like this glam take on a performance base layer. It’s made from technical fabric with mesh inserts you’re sure to stay cool and collected. The added feminine features add a touch of glam. I can’t wait to get my hands on one of these.



Brioney hybrid jacket (Pecan)

“I can see myself having this jacket to hand at all times in case the weather changes,” says Georgia. “It’s functional for riding with the two-way zip and zip-out elements, but it certainly wouldn’t look out of place if you’re popping to the shops on the way home. And I love the pecan colour.”





Loire close contact saddle pad (Aqua)

“These saddle pads always look super-smart, and this season’s colours are no exception. Plus, it’s technical, too, with a wonderfully soft and breathable bamboo lining,” says Georgia. “I also particularly like that the elasticated saddle straps are slimmer at the point where they connect to the D-ring, which leaves you more room for clipping on extra accessories.”





Arika over reach boots (Mimosa)

I love these stylish and practical over reach boots. They will add a pop of colour – you simply can’t put a foot wrong. Plus, since the colours are so bright, you’re unlikely to lose one.



View more of the collection at lemieux.com or redpostequestrian.com

You may also be interested in…

8 winter riding coats we’ve tried, tested and awarded H&H Approved status LeMieux Brooke Waterproof Hybrid Jacket *H&H Approved* £158.95 Score

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now