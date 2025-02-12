{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
LeMieux unveils new mixy-matchy colours for Spring Summer 2025

    • This morning (12 February), LeMieux has announced what all equestrian fashion fans all been waiting for – the arrival of the new LeMieux colours for their SS25 collection. The fresh colour palette is fun with sweet pastel shades offering contrasting bold combinations as well as easy to wear mixy-matchy.

    Similar to the two most recent releases, the brand has moved away from purely matchy-matchy by introducing six new seasonal colours, alongside four supporting colours, to enable you to create a wide range of coordinating outfits.

    Commitment to stay at the forefront of equestrian fashion is evident in the new LeMieux colours for the SS25 collection. It includes returning award-winning products, timeless classics and everyday essentials reinvigorated with subtle design updates for equestrians of all ages and their horses and ponies.

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Harlow

    Worth noting is the collection’s functionality – fabrics are lighter and style lines more feminine, while the aesthetic is also sportier. Mesh insert panels have been added to help you stay cool both in and out of the saddle. This collection is perfect for the colour-confident rider as well as those looking to create a more discreet mixy-matchy look.

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch

    Sarah Gibson, head of product design at LeMieux, explained that LeMieux has drawn design and colour inspiration from Mediterranean cities. She said: “This collection invites you to embrace colour your way. It’s vibrant yet harmonious and intertwined with neutrals, while the pastel shades bring a warm, radiant energy as the seasons shift and the days get longer.

    “Each year, we strive to innovate, blending style with functionality, to ensure our products can perform in every environment, all while making sure you and your horse look and feel your best. This season is full of surprises, so keep an eye out for what’s to come!”

    The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available from 12 February, with further pieces available from 19 February.

    View the collection at lemieux.com or redpostequestrian.com

    New SS25 LeMieux colours: primary tones

    Blossom: a dusty rose pink with blue tones

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Blossom

    Lagoon: a seafoam green moving towards teal

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Lagoon

    Mimosa: a wearable yellow with grey tones

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Mimosa

    Dusk: a warm dark grey with purplish tones

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Dusk

    Peony: a mid-toned rose pink

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Peony

    Aqua: a duck’s egg blue-green

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch Aqua

    NEW SS25 LeMieux colours: supporting neutrals

    • Rosewood: a dusty wine maroon red
    • Navy: a cool classic dark blue
    • Black: a deep luxe shade
    • Stone: a cool beige neutral
    • Almond: a warm mid-neutral
    • Pecan: a brown-grey neutral

    LeMieux Spring Summer 2025 launch

    More items in the new SS25 LeMieux collection

    H&H’s products editor Franchesca Slack and head of ecommerce Georgia Guerin have picked a few items that have caught their eye in LeMieux’s Spring Summer 2025 collection

    Heyden lightweight base layer (Rosewood)

    LeMieux Heyden lightweight base layer - Rosewood

    I really like this glam take on a performance base layer. It’s made from technical fabric with mesh inserts you’re sure to stay cool and collected. The added feminine features add a touch of glam. I can’t wait to get my hands on one of these.

    Brioney hybrid jacket (Pecan)

    LeMieux Brioney hybrid jacket - Pecan

    “I can see myself having this jacket to hand at all times in case the weather changes,” says Georgia. “It’s functional for riding with the two-way zip and zip-out elements, but it certainly wouldn’t look out of place if you’re popping to the shops on the way home. And I love the pecan colour.”


    Loire close contact saddle pad (Aqua)

    LeMieux Loire close contact saddle pad - Aqua

    “These saddle pads always look super-smart, and this season’s colours are no exception. Plus, it’s technical, too, with a wonderfully soft and breathable bamboo lining,” says Georgia. “I also particularly like that the elasticated saddle straps are slimmer at the point where they connect to the D-ring, which leaves you more room for clipping on extra accessories.”


    Arika over reach boots (Mimosa)

    LeMieux Arika over reach boots - Mimosa

    I love these stylish and practical over reach boots. They will add a pop of colour – you simply can’t put a foot wrong. Plus, since the colours are so bright, you’re unlikely to lose one.

    View more of the collection at lemieux.com or redpostequestrian.com

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
