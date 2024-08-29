



LeMieux’s much-anticipated seasonal colour launch has been revealed today (29 August), and continues the “mixy-matchy” vibe that was introduced in the SS24 collection earlier this year. The brand has released six new primary colours, alongside four supporting colours, to enable you to create a wide range of coordinating outfits.

The new LeMieux colours combine vibrant natural colours and earthy elemental tones, so whether you lean towards a more neutral, bold or traditional style, you can create a look that shows it off. The collection includes returning items in the new colourways as well as plenty of fresh designs for riders, including a juniors’ range, and their horses.

Sarah Gibson, head of product design at LeMieux, said: “Whether your style is neutral or bold, LeMieux’s AW24 Collection is all about exploring how to wear colour your way. This season we are offering you key colour pairings that complement each other perfectly, giving you the freedom to mix and match to suit your style.

“As always, we strive to put function and performance at the forefront of design, making sure that you can rely on us for comfort and protection in every environment.”

The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available from 29 August, with further pieces becoming available in September.

View the collection at lemieux.com or naylors.com

New LeMieux colours: the primary tones

Petrol: a cool dark blue, with green tones

Ginger: a warm, spicy ochre

Glacier: an icy mid-blue, with grey tones

Ember: a soft and wearable warm red

Cinder: a woody and warm dark grey

Alpine: a deep forest green, with yellow tones

New LeMieux colours: the supporting neutrals

Stone: a calming, light neutral

Navy: a smart, enduring navy blue

Black: a deep, opulent black

Ash: a neutral mid-grey, with warm overtones

More items in the new LeMieux AW24 collection

Here are some of our favourite pieces from the new launch.

Kali quarter-zip (ash/stone), £59.95

I have a Kali quarter-zip from a previous collection and it’s perfect for relaxing at home, but I absolutely love this new colour combination.

View now at naylors.com

Loire saddle pad (ember), £59.95

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many saddle pads and this ember colour will look lovely on my grey horse.

View now at naylors.com

Brooke hybrid jacket (navy), £159.95

This is a wardrobe must-have for me. It’s a practical 3-in-1 waterproof jacket that means you’re ready for whatever the weather throws at you, and look great at the same time.

Adele funnel neck sweat (glacier), £49.95

H&H’s head of e-commerce Georgia Guerin says: “I love jumpers with a funnel neck design because it makes such a difference when it comes to keeping the wind out, and it’s so much more practical than a scarf. I adore the warm ember and ginger options, but I’m always drawn to blue so it’s lovely to have a range of options.”

Anya waterproof riding coat (petrol), £199.95

Georgia says: “I love the previous LeMieux waterproof riding coat that I had on test – undoubtedly one of my favourite long waterproof coats I’ve owned as it’s just so smart – so it’s great to see similar styles returning in these new colours.”

Hungry Hippo haynet (ember), £16.95

Georgia says: “I have a greedy pony and finding a good haynet with small holes that doesn’t need doubling up is something I’m always searching for. I also like to have a selection of colours so that I can easily differentiate morning and evening nets if someone is helping me out, so new options are great news for me.”

View more of the collection at lemieux.com or naylors.com

