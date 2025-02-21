Equidry’s first-ever fitted jacket collection combines practicality with style





Equidry, which is best known for its over-sized waterproof riding coat, has launched a new fitted range of coats for the equestrian market.

Established in 2019, Equidry is a family-run business who design and manufacture products with high waterproof ratings. The company has a deep passion for horses and the great outdoors and has quickly become a trusted name within equestrian fashion and well known for their oversized waterproof riding coats.

Following on from this success – and in response to high customer demand – Equidry has introduced a fitted range, which promises the same high-quality craftsmanship that customers have come to love. Each product has been designed and tested to withstand the harshest elements and each garment is perfect for riding, working on the yard, or spectating in style.

Vicky Fiddes, director at Equidry, explained that her goal for Equidry was to create outerwear that delivers superior waterproofing and breathability that riders need.

“I’m thrilled to introduce a new range that combines high-fashion with the same unbeatable performance that Equidry is known for,” she said. “It’s all about offering a stylish option to fashion forward equestrians who demand both elegance and functionality without compromise.”

If you’ve always fancied an Equidry but have been put off by the oversized fit, this new range could be for you. Whether you prefer a long or short coat, lightweight or padded, the Equidry team has all areas covered. It’s perfect for riders who refuse to let the weather dictate their plans.

New Equidry waterproof fitted coats

Equidry Women’s Bronte Waterproof Jacket

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (extremely waterproof)

Colours: Black, navy blue or charcoal grey

Sizes: XS (UK 6/8)–3XL (UK 18/20)

This elegant and flattering long riding coat is a must-have for any fashion-conscious rider’s wardrobe. It is designed to sit perfectly over the saddle, ensuring full coverage and comfort. The warm, lightweight Bronte has a waterproof rating of 20,000mm and features side zips, storm skirts and leg straps so you can ride with confidence come rain or shine. This coat is also available in children’s sizes.



Equidry Nimbus Waterproof Pack-Away Jacket

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (extremely waterproof)

Colours: Black, navy, charcoal grey or plum

Sizes: XXS (UK 6)–3XL (UK 18)

This stylish clever jacket has been thoughtfully designed for those who ride in unpredictable weather. It packs away neatly into its own pocket, transforming into a convenient bum-bag with detachable, elasticated belt. It has a 20,000 waterproof rating and 14,000 breathability rating to ensure you stay dry and comfortable. This coat is also available in children’s sizes.

Equidry Thora Waterproof Puffer

Waterproof rating: 8,000mm (very waterproof)

Colours: Black, navy or sand

Sizes: XS (UK 6/8)–XXL (UK 18)

This breathable puffer is both practical and stylish; it offers exceptional warmth and waterproof protection. If you feel the cold this would be the coat for you as the chamber construction ensures super insulation. With a large adjustable hood, side zips and storm skirts, it offers the ultimate protection from the elements when in the saddle. This stylish coat also wouldn’t look out of place at the pub! This coat is also available in children’s sizes.

Equidry Storm Smock

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (extremely waterproof)

Colours: Black or navy

Sizes: XS (UK 8)–XXL (UK 22)

A waterproof hoodie – something I didn’t know I needed until now. The durable and practical outer has a waterproof rating of 20,000 for those days when you get caught outside without a jacket. This hoodie offers a relaxed unisex fit with a beautiful soft velour lining for added insulation, zipped pockets to keep valuables secure and the generous adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.



Equidry waterproof accessories

Equidry also has a range of waterproof accessories to help you stay dry, warm and comfortable while out and about, regardless of what the weather throws at you. Something that caught my eye were these waterproof socks. They are knee high and made from a four-way stretch, waterproof and breathable fabric. They would make a great gift for any equestrian, too!



More Equidry coming soon…

Equidry has more new products launching soon so keep an eye out for them in the coming months.

Equidry Varsha Jacket

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (extremely waterproof)

Colours: Black, Navy, Navy/Raspberry, Plum, Green or Charcoal/Pink

Sizes: From 7 years – XXL adults

This jacket is designed to flatter your figure while offering excellent rain protection. The practical and modern style makes it an ideal jacket, whether you’re in the saddle or enjoying outdoor adventures all year round. It features sealed seams, waterproof zips, and a stretchable outer fabric for comfort. The rear saddle vents and two-way zip are great when you are riding. A perfect jacket for riders on the go.

View the full Equidry collection at equidry.co.uk



