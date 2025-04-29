



Dubarry of Ireland, the luxury footwear brand that is famous for its country boots, has unveiled its first collection of boots designed specifically for use in the saddle.

These boots are equipped with a stirrup-safe sole, making them suitable for both riding and general wear, and offer exceptional comfort and style, whether you’re working around the yard, going out for a ride, or popping into town.

The new Dubarry riding boot collection features many of the same technical features as the company’s best country boots are known for. These include a Gore-Tex lining, which ensures waterproof and breathable performance.

New Dubarry riding boot collection

My personal favourite from the new collection is the Connemara knee-high riding boot. Like all Dubarry country boots, these are stylishly designed for walking through mud, rain, and snow. What sets this boot apart is its stirrup-safe sole, seam-free inner leg contact areas, and additional features that enhance comfort both in the saddle and on the ground.

The Connemara long boots are available in black or nutshell, in sizes EU 36–42.

The Punchestown paddock boots also benefit from the stirrup-safe sole, and have an easy-to-use front zip that makes them super easy to get on and off. They also have a spur keeper at the heel and a removable footbed.

The Punchestown paddock boots are available in black or nutshell, in sizes EU 36–42.

The Dubarry half chaps are crafted from premium full-grain leather and are designed to pair with Punchestown paddock boots. They feature a full-length zip and a stretch panel, to provide a comfortable fit.

These half chaps are available in black or nutshell, in sizes S–XL.

Dubarry will be showcasing this new riding boot collection at Badminton Horse Trials or you can view the full collection online at dubarry.com

