One of the UK’s most successful young equestrian influencers, Harlow Luna White, launched her first clothing brand, The Harlow Club, on 16 November.

The Harlow Club is a collection of stylish, comfortable, and feminine equestrian inspired pieces designed to “take riders from the stables to the street”.

It includes a range of everyday essentials, including base layers, leggings, gilets, sweaters, tracksuits and socks. The collection ranges from £12 to £65 and has been designed by Harlow herself.

Harlow also has previously led successful merch collaborations with leading brands as well as a successful book series, Harlow’s Ponies.

The debut collection gives young equestrians the chance to get one step closer to Harlow’s world by dressing like their idol. The pieces reflect her signature style: modern, comfortable, and made for every kind of teenager.

Harlow said: “Launching The Harlow Club still doesn’t feel real! I’ve worked so hard on every little detail, so seeing it finally come to life, honestly feels like a dream come true. I’m so excited to see you all wearing the pieces, it makes everything worth it.”

The first product drop of The Harlow Club collection is available now, but some lines have already sold out with no restocking due before Christmas. Harlow is already working on future collections set to release in 2026.

It is available exclusively at theharlowclub.com

Some of The Harlow Club products

Full seat breeches

Sizes: Age 6–16

Colours: Cookie, berry or black

RRP: £45

Ideal for everyday wear made from a stretchy, soft sports fabric made from recycled bottles. They feature a high waistband with internal elastic, leg pocket and full-seat silicone grip.

Riding Academy half-zip sweater

Sizes: Age 6–16

Colours: Candy or black

RRP: £40

This top has a relaxed fit finished with bold Harlow Club embroidery across the front. Made from a heavyweight, soft-touch cotton jersey that is made to wear anywhere. Pair with the matching sweatpants for the ultimate lounge look.

The Brothers keyring – first series

RRP: £20

Meet the brothers – a collection of adorable pony key rings designed to look like Harlow’s real life ponies. Clip them on your tote bag, saddle, or keys and bring a little pony magic wherever you go. There are four brothers to collect – and every single one is bursting with sweetness!

View the whole collection at theharlowclub.com

What is The Harlow Club?

The Harlow Club is a clothing brand founded by Harlow Luna White in 2025. Designed for equestrian and lifestyle lovers, it includes pieces made for every kind of rider for all different age ranges, everyone is welcome.

