



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney has made her latest ready-to-wear collection available this week, which is inspired by her lifelong love for horses and riding. It also draws on the love between mothers, daughters, sisters, nature, humans and animals.

The winter 2023 collection is crafted from 92% responsible materials, making it the brand’s most eco-conscious winter collection to date. It also features equine photography by Stella’s mother, Linda McCartney, as well as her sister, Mary, emphasising how integral horses have been to the whole McCartney family.

The Appaloosa breed features heavily across the collection, which her mother bred, rode and photographed during Stella’s childhood, giving inspiration to coats, jumpers, bags and shoes. Other references to the equestrian world come in the form of horse motifs and bridle-like features.

The collection includes the first-ever luxury handbags (including the Falabella Tiny Tote Bag) made with Mirium, which is a plant-based, plastic-free and circular alternative to animal leather. The classic S-Wave and Frayme handbags from this collection have also been rendered in crocodile-effect AppleSkin, which is made using apple waste from the food industry.

The collection was presented during Paris Fashion Week at the historic Manège de l’École Militaire, France’s oldest riding school. Models catwalked alongside ponies provided by the famous liberty horseman Jean-Francois Pignon.

Jean-Francois also provided equine models for the Horse Power campaign to advertise the collection, of which Kendall Jenner is the face.

“I know this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” said the designer. “Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch. You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures.”

View the full collection at stellamccartney.com

A selection of horse-inspired items from the Stella McCartney Winter 2023 Collection

Double-breasted, fully lined coats, scarves and cape sweaters in a hairy yarn are inspired by the earthy tones of Stella’s first horse, Harmony.

The collection also features horse motifs on items reminiscent of 1990s Pony Club days.

Rope detailing on low-cut black all-in-ones and floor-skimming dresses reveal skin, referencing equestrian and bridle aesthetics.

A number of items feature photography imagery by Linda and Mary McCartney.

The same 1985 Linda McCartney image of “Lucky Spot” (who was bought for Linda by her husband Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney) is used on the “Lucky Spot In Daisy Field” T-Shirt (RRP £275).

The White Horse T-Shirt (RRP £225) features a photograph taken by Mary McCartney in 2017.

Other photographic items that appeared on the catwalk are not yet available online.

Pixelated rearing horse prints offer a contemporary feel to other items in the collection.

The Horse Chain Embroidery Cropped Jumper (RRP £990), which has extra-long sleeves to play on proportions, features a chainmail horse embroidery instead.

Shoes in the collection go one step further with their connection to the equine world. The Ryder Shaggy Stillettos, which are available in red and a chestnut “ginger”, feature moulded toe shapes similar to hooves.

Appaloosa prints have also been used to create the statement-making Ryder Appaloosa Print Velvet Above-the-Knee Stiletto Boots, which give a nod to riding boots, and the chunkier Skyla Appaloosa Print Velvet Platform Ankle Boots.

Flat options include the Falabella Appaloosa Print Velvet Loafers (RRP £715).

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.