



The horse who may not be a superstar in the eyes of the world, but who has changed lives – and deserves to be recognised for the magic he or she has produced for the good of those around him or her.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a horse for the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award

Previous Agria Horse of a Lifetime winners

This award is now in its fourth year at the Horse & Hound Awards, with the previous winners being:

2024: Waltham Scorpio , Emma Barrow’s Welsh section D, who died in 2024, aged 31

, Emma Barrow’s Welsh section D, who died in 2024, aged 31 2023: Cashel Bay JJ , a top working hunter pony

, a top working hunter pony 2022: Carltonlima Emma, The late Queen’s beloved hack

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.