



It would be hard to find a more decent and honourable person – nor a more natural horseman – than Terry Pendry, who is the deserving recipient of the 2023 Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr Pendry LVO, BEM, stud groom and manager to The late Queen at Windsor Castle, touched hearts across the world last year when he and Her Majesty’s mare Emma stood by the Long Walk to say their last goodbyes.

Mr Pendry had served The Queen for almost half a century, 20 years in the Household Cavalry, then another 28 directly. He was made a military knight in honour of his service this year, another accolade in his distinguished career.

“It was such a great pleasure to be able to honour Terry Pendry’s lifetime’s work, his commitment to horses and to excellence in horsemanship, and his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II until her death last year,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Nobody will forget the sight of The late Queen’s favourite hack, Emma, standing on the Long Walk as her rider’s coffin made its way past to Windsor, the mare held by Terry who had ridden at their side for so many years.

“But though we know Terry best for his role with Her Majesty’s show horses, his career with horses goes back a very long way, from his early days in racing and through his military service. You couldn’t meet a more decent and honourable human nor a more natural horseman, and we are thrilled he has now joined Horse & Hound’s Lifetime achievement hall of fame, adding this to his many other well deserved accolades.”

Mr Pendry’s 2023 Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award was announced last night, along with the 13 other winners of this year’s Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF, at a star-studded ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club.

