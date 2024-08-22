



Acknowledging the rider who does not make their living from riding, training or competing horses, yet dedicates themselves to their passion.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Amateur Rider of the Year award

Previous Amateur Rider of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2023: amateur event rider Amy Dixon , who won BE90 Badminton grassroots and Blair Scottish Championships

2021: accountant and an amateur four-star event rider Lauren Innes

2020: Inspirational para showjumper and disability campaigner Evie Toombes was crowned amateur rider of the decade (2011-2020)

was crowned amateur rider of the decade (2011-2020) 2019: amateur event rider Adam Harvey

2018: amateur event rider Katie Preston

2017: amateur event rider Alice Goring

2016: amateur dressage rider Claire Abel

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com