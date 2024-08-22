



Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance, wellbeing or both this year

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year award

Previous winners

Previous winners of this prestigious award include:

Matt Strawson

the late Brendan Murray

Chris Bailey

Jim Balfour

Paul Woodall

Daniel Bennett

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com