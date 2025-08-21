



Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance, wellbeing or both this year.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year award

Previous winners

Previous winners of this prestigious award include:

Tom Farmer

Matt Strawson

the late Brendan Murray

Chris Bailey

Jim Balfour

Paul Woodall

Daniel Bennett

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.