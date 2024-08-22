



Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (27 November 2024)

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Young Rider of the Year award

Previous Young Rider of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2023: Alice Casburn , eventer

, eventer 2022: Joe Stockdale , showjumper

, showjumper 2021: Ruby Hughes , dressage rider and vaulter

, dressage rider and vaulter 2020: Tabitha Kyle , showjumper

, showjumper 2019: Finn Healy , eventer

, eventer 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com