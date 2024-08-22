



With film-star looks, superb ringcraft and manners to burn, the show horse who both gives an impeccable ride and wows the spectators.

For the second year in a row, we will crown the best horses in their individual sports based on your votes as part of the annual Horse & Hound Awards. Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a horse for the Show Horse of the Year award

Previous Show Horse of the Year Award winners

The previous winner of the Show Horse of the Year Award was:

2023: Forgeland Hyde Park, one of the most consistent hacks of the past decade

Prior to 2023, the Horse of the Year Award ran across all equestrian disciplines, and the winners include:

2022 : Vanir Kamira , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win

: , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win 2021 : the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion Explosion W , ride of Ben Maher

: the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion , ride of Ben Maher 2020 : the legendary Valegro was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers

: the legendary was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers 2019 : Piggy French’s ride Vanir Kamira may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”

: Piggy French’s ride may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley” 2018 : Arctic Soul , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall

: , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall 2017 : Nip Tuck , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner

: , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com