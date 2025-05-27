‘If he was here, he’d find joy’: American football star opens equestrian venture in his late brother’s memory





Former NFL superstar Vernon Davis has moved from American football to equestrianism, opening a training and livery yard – to honour the legacy of his late brother.

Vernon, who won the Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2016, has set up DHG Equestrian, in Waldorf, Maryland, a “full-service facility where passion for horses meets excellence in training and care”.

A spokesperson for Vernon said the principles that “fuelled his sporting career” – discipline, purpose and passion – are now the basis of his new venture, run with his expert team.

“As an athlete, I’ve always believed in the power of physical connection, mental strength, and dedication,” Vernon said. “The equestrian world embodies all those values and more.

“With DHG Equestrian, we’re inspiring and empowering riders of all ages and backgrounds through access, education, and elite horsemanship. Whether it’s a young rider chasing competitive dreams or a family discovering the joy of horses, our doors are open.”

The spokesperson said the venture is committed to harmony between horse and rider, achieved through care and training, and “ethical, compassionate care, treating every horse with kindness and respect”.

He added: “DHG Equestrian is more than just a business venture – it’s a deeply personal tribute to his late brother, Vontae. Guided by his memory, the brand is dedicated to fostering healing, empowerment, and personal growth through the transformative power of the equestrian experience.”

Vontae Davis was also an NFL star who was then committed to creating opportunities for underprivileged young people. He died unexpectedly, aged 35, last year, and a “chance opportunity” to buy the Maryland property came about shortly afterwards. DHG Equestrian is a tribute to Vontae, who “dreamed of creating a space for animals”.

“As I step into the equestrian world, I do so with Vontae in my heart,” Vernon said. “He was a quiet force – disciplined, thoughtful, and deeply committed to personal growth. DHG is a tribute to that energy and a way to honour his legacy and share that spirit with others. It’s a space for healing, for learning, and for discovering what’s possible when you build trust – between horse and rider, and within yourself.”

Vernon told H&H he walked through the property and “knew it was perfect”.

“If he was here, he’d find joy in this property,” he said. “DHG honours his legacy by fostering healing and empowerment.”

