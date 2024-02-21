Joy as superstar grey mare who ‘can do no wrong’ delivers first foal





The 2022 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe superstar Alpinista has delivered her first foal, a filly by Dubawi.

The new arrival is a fifth-generation home-bred for owner/breeder Kirsten Rausing, and has kept with the grey tradition.

“I had been hoping for the mare to produce a filly, so I’m obviously thrilled and very grateful to Alpinista, who, as usual, can do no wrong,” Kirsten said.

“Following family tradition, the daughter of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner is a grey – all females in her family going back to [12th dam] Lady Josephine having been of that coat colour.”

Alpinista, who is by Frankel and out of the Listed-winning Hernando daughter Alwilda, won six Group One races in three countries during her four-year career with trainer Sir Mark Prescott. Her remarkable career boasted more than £3.3m in prize money and 10 wins from 15 starts, including an eight-strong unbeaten streak that featured all six of her top-level successes.

She was a firm fan favourite on the track and was described by her regular jockey Luke Morris as a “once in a lifetime” horse on her retirement.

The now seven-year-old bowed out from racing in November 2022, after sustaining a minor setback during preparations for her intended swansong in the Japan Cup, and retired to Ms Rausing’s Lanwades Stud.

Alpinista is set to visit Siyouni at the Aga Khan Studs’ Haras de Bonneval in Normandy in her second season.

