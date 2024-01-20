{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Like father, like daughter: first foal is image of her legendary sire

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • The first foal by legendary stayer Stradivarius has been born at The National Stud.

    The filly, bred by Wretham Stud, is out of the Bated Breath mare Give Me Breath, and arrived safely in the early hours of Monday morning (15 January).

    “I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like the Strad in both her colouring and movement, being chestnut with a big white blaze,” said Stradivarius’s owner/breeder, Bjorn Nielsen.

    Stradivarius foal

    Credit: Dominic James Photography

    Stradivarius bowed out, following his glittering, lengthy career, in September 2022. His final racecourse appearance was the Goodwood Cup that July – a race in which he holds a record four victories – where he finished second by a neck in an almighty battle with Kyprios.

    He is best known for his three Ascot Gold Cup victories and in total scored seven Group One wins. Of his 20 career victories, 18 were in Group races, with his career earnings topping £3.5m.

    Stradivarius foal

    Credit: Dominic James Photography

    “She is a lovely first foal for Stradivarius and looks to have his strength and athleticism at this early stage, which bodes well for future arrivals,” said Joe Bradley, head of bloodstock at The National Stud, where Stradivarius stands for a £10,000 stud fee.

    “We have two more mares due [with foals by Stradivarius] in the next week, so it is a very exciting time for everyone on the farm.

    “His book for 2024 is looking very strong and breeders are really taken with him. His physique, temperament and of course his walk, which I‘m sure will be replicated in his progeny.”

    Stradivarius. Credit: Peter Mooney.

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...