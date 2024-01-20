Like father, like daughter: first foal is image of her legendary sire





The first foal by legendary stayer Stradivarius has been born at The National Stud.

The filly, bred by Wretham Stud, is out of the Bated Breath mare Give Me Breath, and arrived safely in the early hours of Monday morning (15 January).

“I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like the Strad in both her colouring and movement, being chestnut with a big white blaze,” said Stradivarius’s owner/breeder, Bjorn Nielsen.

Stradivarius bowed out, following his glittering, lengthy career, in September 2022. His final racecourse appearance was the Goodwood Cup that July – a race in which he holds a record four victories – where he finished second by a neck in an almighty battle with Kyprios.

He is best known for his three Ascot Gold Cup victories and in total scored seven Group One wins. Of his 20 career victories, 18 were in Group races, with his career earnings topping £3.5m.

“She is a lovely first foal for Stradivarius and looks to have his strength and athleticism at this early stage, which bodes well for future arrivals,” said Joe Bradley, head of bloodstock at The National Stud, where Stradivarius stands for a £10,000 stud fee.

“We have two more mares due [with foals by Stradivarius] in the next week, so it is a very exciting time for everyone on the farm.

“His book for 2024 is looking very strong and breeders are really taken with him. His physique, temperament and of course his walk, which I‘m sure will be replicated in his progeny.”

