Super Stradivarius! All you need to know about the record-breaking racehorse

On Tuesday, 28 July, Stradivarius overcame traffic problems mid-race to claim a record-breaking fourth Goodwood Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival (28 July-1 August), under his regular jockey Frankie Dettori. Here is everything you need to know about the popular striking chestnut...

A top pedigree

Stradivarius is a six-year-old striking chestnut with a white blaze and four white socks. Still entire, he is from the fourth crop of foals sired by Sea The Stars, who won the 2000 Guineas, the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2009.

Stradivarius’ dam, Private Life, won two minor races in France and was placed twice in Listed races – she was a granddaughter of the outstanding racemare Pawneese.

A star stayer

Stradivarius was bred in Ireland by his owner Bjorn Nielsen, who has always dreamt about breeding a Derby winner, but has instead produced one of the best staying horses. Bjorn put Stradivarius in training with top Newmarket handler John Gosden.

Where it all began

He made his racecourse debut in a maiden stakes at Nottingham in 2016, where he finished fifth of nine. His first win came two races later in the same year, in another maiden stakes this time at Newcastle, under Robert Havlin. The rest, you could say, is history.

An enviable CV

Since then, the superstar’s major wins include a record-breaking four Goodwood Cups, three Ascot Gold Cups, plus two wins in both the Yorkshire Cup and the Lonsdale Cup. He has also added the Queen’s Vase, the British Champions Long Distance Cup and the Doncaster Cup to his impressive CV.

The dollar signs

The popular stayer has claimed an eye-watering £2,857,249 in total earnings for his connections. On top of that, he has also twice won the £1m bonus for successes in the Yorkshire Cup, the Ascot Gold Cup, the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup in the same season.

A crowned champion

Among his accolades, Stradivarius was crowned the Cartier Champion Stayer in 2018 and 2019 at the prestigious Cartier awards ceremony held annually.

A brilliant partnership

Charismatic jockey Frankie Dettori has ridden Stradivarius in 16 of his 23 starts and racing fans have enjoyed seeing the sight of the Italian executing his famous flying dismount from the bright chestnut after each victory.

After his win in this year’s Goodwood Cup, Frankie said: “Stradivarius’ greatest weapon is his turn of foot, I don’t remember a stayer with a turn of foot like his.”

Racing fans’ favourite

Stradivarius’ form reads 541/121133/11111/111112-311. That’s 16 wins from his 23 starts and comprising mostly Group One and Group Two wins.

It is rare to see a six-year-old Flat horse still running so successfully at what is considered in the game as “older” — especially one who is still entire, as they are usually packed off to stud at four. But it is Stradivarius’ unique longevity that racing fans have fallen so in love with — being able to follow his career year after year.

