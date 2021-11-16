Racing stars flock to Mayfair for Frankie Dettori film premiere





A glittering array of stars from the world of racing arrived in Mayfair, London, last night (15th November) for the world premiere of Dettori, a film charting the remarkable story of Frankie Dettori.

The charismatic jockey has worked for the past three years with acclaimed film director Anthony Wonke — who was also behind the making of the AP McCoy movie Being AP — and the result is an intimate and moving cinematic documentary that looks set to thrill racing fans.

“Trying to make history – it’s what I love, it’s what I do,” said the jockey, who has ridden more than 3,000 winners in a career spanning three decades.

Joining Frankie on the red carpet at the Curzon Cinema in Mayfair for the event were trainers Luca Cumani and John Gosden, both of whom have been pivotal in shaping the spirited teenage apprentice into one of the world’s greatest all-time jockeys.

His wife Catherine (pictured below) and his five children Leo, Mia, Ella, Rocco and Tallula Dettori also sat down to enjoy the film, although Frankie revealed afterwards that his Italian father Gianfranco Dettori, whose tumultuous relationship with his son is at times brutally laid bare in segments of footage, was yet to see the documentary.

Anthony Oppenheimer, owner of 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn, was also in attendance. In the film, Frankie reveals that the colt was the first horse he rode when rejoining trainer John Gosden, helping to propel him out of one of the darkest spells in his life.

“It was a really frightening time,” says Catherine in the film, setting Frankie the life-defining challenge: “Now that we need you, show me how good you are.”

Frankie said to presenter Nick Luck in an equally revealing question and answer session after the premiere that he was thrilled with how the film had turned out. Director Anthony Wonke explained that he had originally intended to finish it within a year but last year’s lockdown allowed him the luxury of extra time to spend with his subjects, and the resulting footage of Frankie going stir crazy during racing’s cessation for nearly three months last year is just one of the many fascinating insights into his home life.

The film is released on the back of Frankie’s new autobiography, Leap Of Faith, giving his many fans a feast to savour in the run-up to Christmas.

Dettori is out now in selected cinemas and on Blu-ray, DVD and download.

