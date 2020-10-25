Fancy living in Frankie Dettori’s former home, complete with six bedrooms, stables, indoor pool and over 15 acres?

White Horse Stables is a six-bedroom country house near Newmarket in Suffolk with enviable equestrian and leisure facilities, set in 15.4 acres.

The historic family property was the home to top Flat jockey Frankie Dettori and his family until 2015. Formerly The Old White Horse Inn, it was built in 1905 for the Earl of Ellesmere by English architect Charles Voysey.

The detached, Grade II-listed period cottage boasts far-reaching views and is set in beautiful gardens and grounds. White Horse Stables, Newmarket is on the market with estate agent Jackson-Stops with a price tag of £2.5m.

The equestrian facilities include a traditional yard, complete with eight stables, wash-down area, tackroom, feedroom and a haystore, plus a floodlit sand school and 14 post-and-rail paddocks.

There is also an attractive three-bedroom property, called Honeysuckle Cottage, which can be approached via a separate entrance, which is ideal for staff accommodation, additional family living or renting out to provide a source of income.

Additional guest accommodation can also be found over the garage with a spacious double bedroom and en-suite shower room.

White Horse Stables is part-elevated in the village of Stetchworth and enjoys countryside views. Newmarket, the headquarters of British horseracing, is a stone’s throw away and is home to many racing institutions, including the National Stud, the National Horseracing Museum, Tattersalls and the Jockey Club. While top-class racing can be watched at the two local racecourses; the Rowley Mile and the July Course.

Approached via electric gates, the property boasts ample parking and manicured lawns. Two terraces adjoin the rear of the house with wall heaters, mounted speakers and an awning — providing a perfect setting for alfresco dining and entertaining. There is also an indoor swimming pool and leisure suite.

Inside, there is a spacious reception hall, plus well-sized reception rooms, an integrated kitchen opening to a vast split-level dining and entertaining area.

