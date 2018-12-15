Happy Birthday, Frankie Dettori! 15 pictures to illustrate his glittering career

Today (15 December), Frankie Dettori celebrates his 48th birthday. The Italian-born Flat jockey has been at the top of his game since he left school at the age of 13 to pursue his chosen career, with his first winner coming in Turin in 1986, when he was aged 16.

In 1990, he became the first teenager since Lester Piggott to ride 100 winners in a season. He was awarded with an MBE in 2000 and has amassed over £20m in winnings over the past five seasons in Great Britain alone, with countless Group One victories to his name.

Here we reflect on Frankie’s illustrious career so far…

1. Frankie on 31 July 1991 after his victory on Second Set in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

2. Frankie celebrates on Lammtarra after winning the King George and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes at Ascot in July 1995

3. Frankie brings the grey Daylami home to win the King George VI and The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes run at Ascot in July 1999

4. Frankie’s wife Catherine poses with her husband as she prepares to compete in The Cantor Odds Charity Sweepstake Flat Race on Cristoford in a race run at Newbury Racecourse on 10 June 2004

5. Frankie celebrates with his signature flying dismount after winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket riding Mr Singh on 9 July, 2015



6. Frankie throws his arms round trainer Mark Johnston after they teamed up to win the UAE Hydra Properties Falmouth Stakes with Nahoodhat Newmarket in 2008

7. Frankie and his son Rocco at Ascot Racecourse in 2016 ahead of them both riding at Olympia. Frankie was riding in the Markel Champions Challenge in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund, while Rocco was making his debut in the Shetland Pony Grand National

8. Frankie wins the Prix Foy in 2014 with Ruler of the World



9. Frankie celebrates a win with Blue Bunting at Newmarket in May 2011

10. Claire Balding and Frankie get a soaking while taking part in their ice bucket challenge for charity in 2014

11. The wonder-mare Treve gives Frankie a great win in France at Longchamp in 2013

12. Wesley Ward’s Lady Aurelia flies home seven lengths in front to help Frankie Dettori take two wins on day two of Royal Ascot in 2016

13. Nick Skelton puts Frankie through his paces in preparation for the Markel Champions Challenge at Olympia



14. The incredible Enable wins The Darley Yorkshire Oaks during the Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York Racecourse in 2017

15. Frankie shows his elation as he rides Golden Horn to win the Investec Derby at Epsom in 2015

