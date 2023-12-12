



Legendary Flat jockey Frankie Dettori, has been shortlisted for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Frankie, who is 52 and recently took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is one of six nominees in the 70th running of Sports Personality of the Year, which he said was ”a really proud moment”.

He has enjoyed a stellar year in the saddle, including notching two Classics, claiming the 2000 Guineas on Chaldean and the Oaks on Soul Sister. Other successes included the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Courage Mon Ami, the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Emily Upjohn and the Champions Stakes at Ascot on King Of Steel.

Frankie, who has ridden more than 500 Group winners, was nominated for this award in 1996 after his amazing achievement of riding all seven winners on a single day at Ascot. He ultimately finished third to Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill.

Frankie’s fellow nominees for the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Award include cricketer Stuart Broad, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athletics star Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy.

The six sport stars will compete for the public vote on the night of the live show on Tuesday, 19 December.

Live from Media City, Salford, presenters Clare Balding, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will look back at an action-packed year of sport on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

Votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of 19 December and the number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme.

Other awards that will be presented on the night include World Sport Star of the Year, the Helen Rollason Award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement award.

