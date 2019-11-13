Trending:

Strangles

Carol Phillips

Strangles is one of the most common infectious equine diseases in horses in the UK. It is a highly contagious infection of the upper respiratory tract caused by the bacteria Strep. equi (Streptococcus equi subspecies equi).

Horses, ponies and donkeys of all types and ages can be affected, but young horses typically develop more severe signs.

Strangles in horses [1,086 words]: Signs | Spread | Diagnosis | Treatment | Complications | During an outbreak | Aftercare | Prevention

Signs of strangles

A horse with strangles will typically have a temperature (above 38.5°C), depression with a loss of appetite, and thick, yellow mucus draining from both nostrils. Hot, painful abscesses may develop on the sides of the head and throat, which may burst and discharge pus. The horse may experience difficulty eating or extending his head, due to the discomfort in its throat, hence the name strangles.

 

MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
