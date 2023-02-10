



If you’ve got a horse who’s attracted to the mud, one of the best portable horse showers could be just what you need. You can use them to wash your horse in the winter and remove stable stains before shows, but they’re really handy for washing down in the summer, too. Plus, many designs are portable, which means not only can you wheel them around the yard and store them out of the way, but you can take them away to shows, too.

There are plenty of benefits to using hot water shower to wash your horse. The hot water helps the shampoo do a better job of removing debris and grease form your horse’s coat. Horses are usually happier to bathed in warm water, too, especially in cooler temperatures. Plus if you’ve got a dog, you can use it to wash him down as well.

Choosing the best portable horse shower for you will depend on what your needs are as well as the facilities and setup of your yard. Consider the following…

Portable vs fixed – ask yourself whether you really need a mobile unit as if you’re only planning to use the shower at home and have a suitable space to do so, a fixed unit may work well for you. However, if you’re on a livery yard, need to be able to move the shower between stable blocks or plan to take the shower to shows with you, then a portable unit on a trolley is what you need.

– ask yourself whether you really need a mobile unit as if you’re only planning to use the shower at home and have a suitable space to do so, a fixed unit may work well for you. However, if you’re on a livery yard, need to be able to move the shower between stable blocks or plan to take the shower to shows with you, then a portable unit on a trolley is what you need. Indoor vs outdoor – gas-powered horse showers are only suitable for outdoor use. If you want an indoor one it will need to be fitted as a permanent fixture and you’ll also need to build a vent for fumes. Electric showers can be used in any location providing you can reach the mains.

– gas-powered horse showers are only suitable for outdoor use. If you want an indoor one it will need to be fitted as a permanent fixture and you’ll also need to build a vent for fumes. Electric showers can be used in any location providing you can reach the mains. Tank vs mains water – most showers are designed to be connected to the mains due to the amount of water you’ll need to wash a horse. If you’re not connected to the water supply, some showers can be connected to a barrel.

Best portable horse showers

Showerking E5 Classic

RRP: From £179 |

This outdoor shower doesn’t require electricity to power, just access to mains water. It delivers 5L/min, and dials allow you to control the temperature and water pressure. It includes a spray gun, all the connectors you need, a gas regulator and gas hose. You can upgrade to include a bespoke trolley, 6m hose and shampoo spray gun.

It comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty and Showerking provide technical support of the life of the shower.



Eccotemp L5 Portable Tankless

RRP: £249.99 |

This outdoor shower delivers 5.7L/min at 30–35°C, and has a maximum water temperature of 65°C.

It has a built in safety timer and includes hose adapters and a shower head with an on/off switch.

It also has a one year manufacturer’s warranty and can be used with any size propane gas bottle – an 11kg bottle can supply up to 28 hours of hot water.



Hippo Shower Portable RRP: From £495 | Available in a wide range of colours, this shower comes on a purpose-built trolley with pneumatic tyres, as well as all the necessary fixtures and fittings. It has a lightweight expandable hose (25ft, 50ft or 100ft) with a seven-setting hand held shower attachment. It provides 8L/min and has a digital display that allows you to monitor the water temperature, with dials to adjust the pressure and temperature. It comes with a one year warranty as standard, but if serviced annually this can be extended for the boiler for up to five years. Fits with a 6kg gas bottle. AS16 Portable RRP: £245 | This 16L portable shower unit comes on a trolley and with all the connector you’ll require for the hose and gas. It has settings for summer and winter, in addition to a digital display that allows you to monitor the water temperature. It also includes a 7m hose and spray head attachment. In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk Camplux AY132N RRP: £189.99 | This shower has been designed for camping in remote areas so works with low water pressure. It delivers 5L/min and comes with a shower head and house, and a gas regulator.

It has a folding handle for easy carrying and hanging, and has a drain plug, which allows you to drain the entire water content when it’s not in use to prolong its service life.

