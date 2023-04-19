Electric fence energisers for every setup





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The energiser is the heart of the electric fencing system and the best energiser option for you depends on your available power supply, the output required and length of your fence. If you’ve got a permanent fence and mains power nearby, a mains energiser is the best option. A cable takes the power from the energiser to the fence – all you need to do is plug it in and switch it on. If your field is more remote and you don’t have access to mains, then a battery or solar energiser is your best option.

When selecting the best electric fence energisers for horses to meet your needs, it’s recommended that you buy the most powerful energiser (highest Joules) you can afford as this will give you more consistent power. If in doubt, buy bigger than you think you need. It’s important to remember that when products list the distance they can power, this is usually calculated in an ideal lab condition and don’t take into account tall grass, weeds or branches touching the fence, which will reduce the output. You should also consider how many lines of tape your fence requires – one 100m fence with four lines of tape is 400m of fencing.

Battery vs solar energisers

If you don’t have access to mains power, you’ll be choosing between a battery or solar-powered electric fence energisers for horses. Solar-powered energisers do have battery but this is charged by the sun rather than requiring you to replace the batteries.

Battery-powered electric fence energisers are a popular choice for strip-grazing and temporary fencing as they are very portable. Some are powered by dry-cell 9v disposable batteries, so you will need to consider the cost of replacing them as they run out. Others are powered by rechargeable 12v battery, which are able to power longer fences at a higher voltage. You could use a car battery, but a purpose-designed leisure battery is designed to give a steady output over time, while a car battery will dwindle quite quickly. The higher the Ah of the battery, the longer you can leave it between recharges.

Solar-powered energisers use energy from the sun to power your fencing setup. They tend to have a higher initial cost but are cheaper in the long run and assuming they’re in a good position to receive enough light, you don’t have to worry about making sure they’re charged.

Best electric fence energisers for horses: mains, battery and solar Fortis Suregreen SG300 Dual-Input Energiser RRP: £144.46 | This energiser can be powered via a battery, which would make it portable, or mains power, which would make it low maintenance. It’s a powerful energiser, delivering 4J, and is suitable for a large amount of electric fencing. It has a coloured battery indicator and a two-year warranty. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk XStop BA280 12v Battery Powered Energiser RRP: £86.74 | This kit has everything you need to get started if you’re looking to power large electric fence (up to 30km) with 1.6J. It’s weatherproof and weighs 2.5kg, so isn’t too difficult to move around and can be used for strip grazing. It has a solar panel, which allows continuous battery charging. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

XStop BA100 12v Battery Powered Energiser

RRP: £49.05 |

This kit has everything you need to get started if you’re looking to power a medium-sized fence (up to 20km) from a battery. It’s easy to move around (weighing just 0.6kg) so is a great option for strip grazing, but it only delivers 1J so might not be strong enough to deter the most determined horses in all scenarios.

It has a multifunction LED that flashes green to indicate that the unit is operating correctly, and flashes red when your battery is running low. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk ShockRite SB120 Battery Powered Energiser RRP: £63.95 | This 1.5kg 1.2J energiser can power up to 6km of fencing tape. It has a low battery indicator and is made for permanent outdoor use with a special weatherproof membrane that protects the on/off switch. It has a three-year warranty. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk XStop EL500 230v Mains Powered Energiser Distance powered: 120km | RRP: £81.12 | This 230v energiser is ideal for the largest electric fencing setups when mains power is available. It will power 120km of fencing and delivers 5J, which will help to contain the most determined animals. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

XStop Solar 0040 Solar & Battery Powered Energiser

RRP: £55.81 |

This weatherproof solar-powered energiser kit can power up to 2km of fencing with 0.4J. It’s also rechargeable via USB if a manual charge is required in times of very dark weather.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

XStop EL90 230v Mains Powered Energiser

Distance powered: 10km | RRP: £38.95 |

This weatherproof energiser kit can power up to 10km of fencing tape with 0.5J where mains power is available – just plug it in and off you go.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk