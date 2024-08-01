Olympic rider delighted as horse returns from serious injury: ‘I’m so, so happy’





Belgian rider Jerome Guery helped his country to the Olympic showjumping team final – with his “dream horse” who underwent surgery after a serious injury 18 months ago.

Jerome and Quel Homme De Hus clipped just one rail in today’s team qualifier to contribute to Belgium’s fourth-place finish, which means they are through to tomorrow’s medal decider.

The 18-year-old Quidam De Revel stallion was in top form in Versailles, having made a full recovery from the tendon “dislocation” he suffered in transport at the end of 2022.

“I’m so, so happy,” Jerome said. “And it’s really emotional to have my horse so fit like this. It was really the goal after his accident and long recovery; it’s really, really special for us.”

Jerome said Quel Homme De Hus was injured on the way back from the Longines Global Champions League final in Prague. After a long recovery, he returned to competition early this year.

“We never knew exactly what happened but we think any kick behind and the tendon will just dislocate from the bone,” he said. “It was really sad. He’s a strong horse and had never been lame before but luckily, he’s back in good form.

“He needed an operation and was out of competition for a year and a half. He’s 18 now; we weren’t sure that he could come back for the sport. But life was really generous with us. He’s an amazing horse and he gives so much and it’s so great to have him back.”

Jerome said the Belgian team is delighted to have qualified for the final.

“As last to go, there’s always a bit more pressure,” he said. “I knew I could have two fences and it would be enough to qualify, but I was really focused.

“My horse jumped amazing. I made one small mistake to the combination; it was on six or seven and I chose six, which was the wrong choice.

“But it was enough for qualification; we’re so happy and tomorrow the focus is on the new competition.”

Jerome said the Olympics is so special, for the teams and the public.

“To be here with my dream horse in a dream competition in a dream place, is like a life dream,” he said. “I’m so, so happy.”

