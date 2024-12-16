



While children are counting down the days until Father Christmas arrives, horse fans will be eagerly awaiting the start of the annual equestrian extravaganza that is the London International Horse Show (18-22 December) and what a feast we’re in for this year!

For showjumping fans, it’s a chance to see many of the world’s leading riders in action on home soil. So who will be lining up among the list of entries for this year’s London International at the ExCeL London?

The five-star jumping action begins on Wednesday with the opening night’s evening performance concluding with the ever-popular LeMieux puissance competition. Of course this glittering occasion won’t be the same without the late great Mr Blue Sky UK this year, but an intriguing field of nine entries comes forward to tackle the big red wall.

Home riders lead the way with Carmen Edwards (Happy Valerie), Seb Hughes and Colorado Volo, relative puissance newcomers Rachel Proudley (Easy Boy De Laubry Z), Paul Sims (Kingfisher), teenage sensation and London International puissance debutante Maisy Williams (Dalton D’Hoyo) and Olympic eventer Gemma Stevens (Envoy Merelsnest Z) staking their claim on the silverware.

They will be joined by Irish representatives Geoff Curran on Bishops Quarter and Jason Foley with Dantino B, while Daniel Delsart flies the flag for France with new ride Major Delacour.

London International five-star entries

British riders will be out in force in the five-star classes, led by two of the three riders who won team gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics – Scott Brash and Ben Maher.

Harry Charles, who has enjoyed huge success at the London International in recent years but who has been competing in USA in recent weeks, will be attending the show but won’t be competing.

The trio of Olympic heroes will also take part in the Team GB medal parade on Wednesday night.

Tim Gredley arrives at the London International with top horses Imperial HBF, Medoc De Toxandria and rising star Kolman VDP, while crowd favourite Matt Sampson lines up with Daniel and Ebolensky.

Also arriving in London as Great Britain’s entries are Joe Stockdale, Donald Whitaker, Jack Whitaker, John Whitaker and his son Robert Whitaker, all of whom will also be hoping to give the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

Ireland’s entries and other top showjumpers to look out for

For Ireland, Daniel Coyle and Darragh Kenny will be contesting the festive five-star classes. Other top names to look out for include Max Kuhner of Austria, Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet and twins Nicola and Olivier Philippaerts, in-form French showjumpers Julien Anquetin, Julien Epaillard and Kevin Staut.

It wouldn’t be the London International without the antics of legendary German rider Marcus Ehning and Norway’s Geir Gulliksen, while Swedish heavyweight and world number one Henrik von Eckermann, and Switzerland’s superstars Martin Fuchs and Steve Guerdat always ensure superb sport.

The five-star showjumping action begins on Wednesday 18 December and concludes on Sunday 22 December with the Longines FEI World Cup presented by Agria.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now