Paris Olympic showjumping teams: find out who will ride at the Games

Check out this full list of Paris Olympic showjumping teams and individuals. The team showjumping at Versailles takes place 1-2 August and the individual competition 5-6 August.
In total, 20 teams will send a squad to the Games – consisting of three team riders and an alternate, who can be swapped in at certain points – and there are 15 individual spots.
Paris Olympic showjumping teams
Argentinian individual
- José María (jr) Larocca with Finn Lente
Australian team
- Thaisa Erwin with Hialita B
- Hilary Scott with Milky Way
- Edwina Tops-Alexander with Fellow Castlfield
- Alternate: Amber Fuller with Nopal Van Tallaert
Austrian team
- Max Kühner with Elektric Blue P
- Gerfried Puck with Naxcel V
- Katharina Rhomberg with Cuma 5
- Alternate: Christoph Obernauer with Renegade
Belgian team
- Jérôme Guery with Quel Homme De Hus
- Gilles Thomas with Ermitage Kalone
- Wilm Vermeiur with IQ Van Het Steentje
- Alternate: Gregory Wathelet with Bond Jamesbond De Hay
Brazilian team
- Stephan de Freitas Barcha with Primavera
- Yuri Mansur with Miss Blue
- Rodrigo Pessoa with Major Tom
- Alternate: Pedro Veniss with Nimrod De Muze
Canadian team
- Erynn Ballard with Nikka VD Bisschop
- Mario Deslauriers with Emerson
- Amy Millar with Truman
- Alternate: Tiffany Foster with Battlecry
Chilean individual
- Agustin Covarrubias with Nelson Du Petit Vivier
Colombian individual
- Rene Lopez Lizarazo with Kheros Van’t Hoogeinde
Danish individual
- Andreas Schou with Napoli VH Nederassenthof
Egyptian individual
- Nayel Nassar with Coronado
Spanish team
- Eduardo Alvarez Aznar with Legend
- Serio Alvarez Moya with Puma HS
- Ismael Garcia Roque with Tirano
- Alternate: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar wtih Rokfeller De Pleville
Estonian individual
- My Relander with Expert
French team
- Simon Delestre with I Amelusina R 51
- Julien Epaillard with Dubai Du Cedre
- Kevin Staut with Viking D’La Rousserie
- Alternate: Olivier Perreau with Dorai D’Aiguilly
British team
- Scott Brash with Jefferson
- Harry Charles with Romeo 88
- Ben Maher with Point Break
- Alternate: Joseph Stockdale with Cacharel
German team
- Christian Kukuk with Checker 47
- Richard Vogel with United Touch S
- Philipp Weishaupt with Zineday
- Alternate: Jana Wargers with Dorette
Greek individual
- Ioli Mytilinaiou with L’Artiste De Toxandra
Irish team
- Daniel Coyle with Legacy
- Cian O‘Connor with Maurice
- Shane Sweetnam with James Kann Cruz
- Alternate: Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro
Israeli team
- Daniel Bluman with Ladriano Z
- Ashlee Bond with Donatello 141
- Robin Muhr with Galaxy HM
- Alternate: Isabella Russekoff with C Vier 2
Italian individual
- Emanuele Camilli with Odense Odeveld
Japanese team
- Takashi Haase Shibayama with Karamell M&M
- Eiken Sato with Chadellano
- Taizo Sugitani with Quincy 194
- Alternate: Mike Kawai with Saxo De La Cour
Saudi Arabian team
- Ramzy Al Duhami with Untouchable 32
- Abdulrahman Alrajhi with Ventago
- Abdullah Alsharbatly with Alamo
- Alternate: Khaled Almobty with Jaguar King WD
Latvian individual
- Kristaps Neretnieks with Palladium KJV
Lithuanian individual
- Andrius Petrovas with Linkolns
Mexican team
- Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia with H-Lucky Retto
- Eugenio Garza Perez with Contago
- Carlos Hank Guerreiro with Porthos Maestro WH Z
- Alternate: Andres Azcarraga with Contendros 2
Dutch team
- Willem Greve with Grandorado
- Harrie Smolders with Uricas V/D Kattevennen
- Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville
- Alternate: Kim Emmen with Imagine
Norwegian individual
- Victoria Gulliksen with Mistral Van De Vogelzang
Polish team
- Adam Grzegorzewski with Isssem
- Michal Tyszko with Colinero
- Maksymillan Wechta with Chepettano
- Dawid Kubiak with Flash Blue B
Portuguese individual
- Duarte Seabra with Dourados 2
Swiss team
- Martin Fuchs with Leone Jei
- Steve Guerdat with Dynamix De Belheme
- Pius Schwizer with Vancouver De Lanlore
- Alternate: Edouard Schmitz with Gamin Van’t Naastveldhof
Swedish team
- Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with Zuccero HV
- Peder Fredricson with Catch Me Not S
- Henrik von Eckermann with King Edward
- Malin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana
Syrian individual
- Amre Hamcho with Vagabon Des Forets
Thai individual
- Janakabhorn Karunayadhaj with Kinmar Agalux
United Arab Emirates team
- Ali Hamad Al Kirbi with Jarlin De Torres
- Abdullah Mohd Al Marri with McGregor
- Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqoi with Enjoy De La Mure
- Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi with Foncetti VD Heffinck
US team
- Kent Farrington with Greya
- Laura Kraut with Baloutinue
- McLain Ward with Ilex
- Alternate: Karl Cook with Carocole De La Roque
Venezuelan individual
- Luis Fernando Larrazabal with Condara
