{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Paris Olympic showjumping teams: find out who will ride at the Games

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • Check out this full list of Paris Olympic showjumping teams and individuals. The team showjumping at Versailles takes place 1-2 August and the individual competition 5-6 August.

    In total, 20 teams will send a squad to the Games – consisting of three team riders and an alternate, who can be swapped in at certain points – and there are 15 individual spots.

    Paris Olympic showjumping teams

    Argentinian individual

    • José María (jr) Larocca with Finn Lente

    Australian team

    • Thaisa Erwin with Hialita B
    • Hilary Scott with Milky Way
    • Edwina Tops-Alexander with Fellow Castlfield
    • Alternate: Amber Fuller with Nopal Van Tallaert

    Austrian team

    • Max Kühner with Elektric Blue P
    • Gerfried Puck with Naxcel V
    • Katharina Rhomberg with Cuma 5
    • Alternate: Christoph Obernauer with Renegade

    Belgian team

    • Jérôme Guery with Quel Homme De Hus
    • Gilles Thomas with Ermitage Kalone
    • Wilm Vermeiur with IQ Van Het Steentje
    • Alternate: Gregory Wathelet with Bond Jamesbond De Hay

    Brazilian team

    • Stephan de Freitas Barcha with Primavera
    • Yuri Mansur with Miss Blue
    • Rodrigo Pessoa with Major Tom
    • Alternate: Pedro Veniss with Nimrod De Muze

    Canadian team

    • Erynn Ballard with Nikka VD Bisschop
    • Mario Deslauriers with Emerson
    • Amy Millar with Truman
    • Alternate: Tiffany Foster with Battlecry

    Chilean individual

    • Agustin Covarrubias with Nelson Du Petit Vivier

    Colombian individual

    • Rene Lopez Lizarazo with Kheros Van’t Hoogeinde

    Danish individual

    • Andreas Schou with Napoli VH Nederassenthof

    Egyptian individual

    • Nayel Nassar with Coronado

    Spanish team

    • Eduardo Alvarez Aznar with Legend
    • Serio Alvarez Moya with Puma HS
    • Ismael Garcia Roque with Tirano
    • Alternate: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar wtih Rokfeller De Pleville

    Estonian individual

    • My Relander with Expert

    French team

    • Simon Delestre with I Amelusina R 51
    • Julien Epaillard with Dubai Du Cedre
    • Kevin Staut with Viking D’La Rousserie
    • Alternate: Olivier Perreau with Dorai D’Aiguilly

    British team

    • Scott Brash with Jefferson
    • Harry Charles with Romeo 88
    • Ben Maher with Point Break
    • Alternate: Joseph Stockdale with Cacharel

    German team

    • Christian Kukuk with Checker 47
    • Richard Vogel with United Touch S
    • Philipp Weishaupt with Zineday
    • Alternate: Jana Wargers with Dorette

    Greek individual

    • Ioli Mytilinaiou with L’Artiste De Toxandra

    Irish team

    • Daniel Coyle with Legacy
    • Cian O‘Connor with Maurice
    • Shane Sweetnam with James Kann Cruz
    • Alternate: Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro

    Israeli team

    • Daniel Bluman with Ladriano Z
    • Ashlee Bond with Donatello 141
    • Robin Muhr with Galaxy HM
    • Alternate: Isabella Russekoff with C Vier 2

    Italian individual

    • Emanuele Camilli with Odense Odeveld

    Japanese team

    • Takashi Haase Shibayama with Karamell M&M
    • Eiken Sato with Chadellano
    • Taizo Sugitani with Quincy 194
    • Alternate: Mike Kawai with Saxo De La Cour

    Saudi Arabian team

    • Ramzy Al Duhami with Untouchable 32
    • Abdulrahman Alrajhi with Ventago
    • Abdullah Alsharbatly with Alamo
    • Alternate: Khaled Almobty with Jaguar King WD

    Latvian individual

    • Kristaps Neretnieks with Palladium KJV

    Lithuanian individual

    • Andrius Petrovas with Linkolns

    Mexican team

    • Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia with H-Lucky Retto
    • Eugenio Garza Perez with Contago
    • Carlos Hank Guerreiro with Porthos Maestro WH Z
    • Alternate: Andres Azcarraga with Contendros 2

    Dutch team

    • Willem Greve with Grandorado
    • Harrie Smolders with Uricas V/D Kattevennen
    • Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville
    • Alternate: Kim Emmen with Imagine

    Norwegian individual

    • Victoria Gulliksen with Mistral Van De Vogelzang

    Polish team

    • Adam Grzegorzewski with Isssem
    • Michal Tyszko with Colinero
    • Maksymillan Wechta with Chepettano
    • Dawid Kubiak with Flash Blue B

    Portuguese individual

    • Duarte Seabra with Dourados 2

    Swiss team

    • Martin Fuchs with Leone Jei
    • Steve Guerdat with Dynamix De Belheme
    • Pius Schwizer with Vancouver De Lanlore
    • Alternate: Edouard Schmitz with Gamin Van’t Naastveldhof

    Swedish team

    • Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with Zuccero HV
    • Peder Fredricson with Catch Me Not S
    • Henrik von Eckermann with King Edward
    • Malin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana

    Syrian individual

    • Amre Hamcho with Vagabon Des Forets

    Thai individual

    • Janakabhorn Karunayadhaj with Kinmar Agalux

    United Arab Emirates team

    • Ali Hamad Al Kirbi with Jarlin De Torres
    • Abdullah Mohd Al Marri with McGregor
    • Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqoi with Enjoy De La Mure
    • Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi with Foncetti VD Heffinck

    US team

    • Kent Farrington with Greya
    • Laura Kraut with Baloutinue
    • McLain Ward with Ilex
    • Alternate: Karl Cook with Carocole De La Roque

    Venezuelan individual

    • Luis Fernando Larrazabal with Condara

    You may also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...