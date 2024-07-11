Paris Olympic showjumping teams: find out who will ride at the Games





Check out this full list of Paris Olympic showjumping teams and individuals. The team showjumping at Versailles takes place 1-2 August and the individual competition 5-6 August.

In total, 20 teams will send a squad to the Games – consisting of three team riders and an alternate, who can be swapped in at certain points – and there are 15 individual spots.

Paris Olympic showjumping teams

Argentinian individual

José María (jr) Larocca with Finn Lente

Australian team

Thaisa Erwin with Hialita B

Hilary Scott with Milky Way

Edwina Tops-Alexander with Fellow Castlfield

Alternate: Amber Fuller with Nopal Van Tallaert

Austrian team

Max Kühner with Elektric Blue P

Gerfried Puck with Naxcel V

Katharina Rhomberg with Cuma 5

Alternate: Christoph Obernauer with Renegade

Belgian team

Jérôme Guery with Quel Homme De Hus

Gilles Thomas with Ermitage Kalone

Wilm Vermeiur with IQ Van Het Steentje

Alternate: Gregory Wathelet with Bond Jamesbond De Hay

Brazilian team

Stephan de Freitas Barcha with Primavera

Yuri Mansur with Miss Blue

Rodrigo Pessoa with Major Tom

Alternate: Pedro Veniss with Nimrod De Muze

Canadian team

Erynn Ballard with Nikka VD Bisschop

Mario Deslauriers with Emerson

Amy Millar with Truman

Alternate: Tiffany Foster with Battlecry

Chilean individual

Agustin Covarrubias with Nelson Du Petit Vivier

Colombian individual

Rene Lopez Lizarazo with Kheros Van’t Hoogeinde

Danish individual

Andreas Schou with Napoli VH Nederassenthof

Egyptian individual

Nayel Nassar with Coronado

Spanish team

Eduardo Alvarez Aznar with Legend

Serio Alvarez Moya with Puma HS

Ismael Garcia Roque with Tirano

Alternate: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar wtih Rokfeller De Pleville

Estonian individual

My Relander with Expert

French team

Simon Delestre with I Amelusina R 51

Julien Epaillard with Dubai Du Cedre

Kevin Staut with Viking D’La Rousserie

Alternate: Olivier Perreau with Dorai D’Aiguilly

British team

Scott Brash with Jefferson

Harry Charles with Romeo 88

Ben Maher with Point Break

Alternate: Joseph Stockdale with Cacharel

German team

Christian Kukuk with Checker 47

Richard Vogel with United Touch S

Philipp Weishaupt with Zineday

Alternate: Jana Wargers with Dorette

Greek individual

Ioli Mytilinaiou with L’Artiste De Toxandra

Irish team

Daniel Coyle with Legacy

Cian O‘Connor with Maurice

Shane Sweetnam with James Kann Cruz

Alternate: Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro

Israeli team

Daniel Bluman with Ladriano Z

Ashlee Bond with Donatello 141

Robin Muhr with Galaxy HM

Alternate: Isabella Russekoff with C Vier 2

Italian individual

Emanuele Camilli with Odense Odeveld

Japanese team

Takashi Haase Shibayama with Karamell M&M

Eiken Sato with Chadellano

Taizo Sugitani with Quincy 194

Alternate: Mike Kawai with Saxo De La Cour

Saudi Arabian team

Ramzy Al Duhami with Untouchable 32

Abdulrahman Alrajhi with Ventago

Abdullah Alsharbatly with Alamo

Alternate: Khaled Almobty with Jaguar King WD

Latvian individual

Kristaps Neretnieks with Palladium KJV

Lithuanian individual

Andrius Petrovas with Linkolns

Mexican team

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia with H-Lucky Retto

Eugenio Garza Perez with Contago

Carlos Hank Guerreiro with Porthos Maestro WH Z

Alternate: Andres Azcarraga with Contendros 2

Dutch team

Willem Greve with Grandorado

Harrie Smolders with Uricas V/D Kattevennen

Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville

Alternate: Kim Emmen with Imagine

Norwegian individual

Victoria Gulliksen with Mistral Van De Vogelzang

Polish team

Adam Grzegorzewski with Isssem

Michal Tyszko with Colinero

Maksymillan Wechta with Chepettano

Dawid Kubiak with Flash Blue B

Portuguese individual

Duarte Seabra with Dourados 2

Swiss team

Martin Fuchs with Leone Jei

Steve Guerdat with Dynamix De Belheme

Pius Schwizer with Vancouver De Lanlore

Alternate: Edouard Schmitz with Gamin Van’t Naastveldhof

Swedish team

Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with Zuccero HV

Peder Fredricson with Catch Me Not S

Henrik von Eckermann with King Edward

Malin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana

Syrian individual

Amre Hamcho with Vagabon Des Forets

Thai individual

Janakabhorn Karunayadhaj with Kinmar Agalux

United Arab Emirates team

Ali Hamad Al Kirbi with Jarlin De Torres

Abdullah Mohd Al Marri with McGregor

Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqoi with Enjoy De La Mure

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi with Foncetti VD Heffinck

US team

Kent Farrington with Greya

Laura Kraut with Baloutinue

McLain Ward with Ilex

Alternate: Karl Cook with Carocole De La Roque

Venezuelan individual

Luis Fernando Larrazabal with Condara

