{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Redemption and drama – who’s in and who’s out: catch up on all the news from the Olympic showjumping individual qualifier

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • The Paris 2024 Olympic showjumping individual qualifier is now complete and it wasn’t without drama. There were 73 starters in this class with only 30 final spots up for grabs and while some riders described the course as easier than the team legs, it certainly caught a few top riders out.

    Let’s catch up on all the stories from Versailles…

    Harry Charles and Romeo 88 got things off to a great start for Britain and jumped an assured clear round to breeze into tomorrow’s final

    Scott Brash clinched Britain’s second clear round to ensure he’s in with a chance of another medal with Jefferson

    Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly had to cope with a heart-stopping moment during their round

    There was redemption for Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann, who came into these Games as a favourite to take home gold

    There were further highs and lows in the second block of competitors in today’s qualifier

    A speedy French rider finished top of today’s leaderboard, but some big names missed out on qualification

    The USA’s Karl Cook utilises a fascinating last-minute technique to get the most out of his horse, Caracole De La Roque

    Away from showjumping, we discovered more about one of the horses who took part in the dressage at these Games, having only started in this discipline two years ago

    And one of H&H’s reporters on the ground in Paris shared some more thoughts from the 2024 Games

    Stay tuned for more action from Paris with just one day to go…

    You might also be interested in:

    Gemma Redrup
    Gemma Redrup

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
    Gemma Redrup

    You may like...