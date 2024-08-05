



The Paris 2024 Olympic showjumping individual qualifier is now complete and it wasn’t without drama. There were 73 starters in this class with only 30 final spots up for grabs and while some riders described the course as easier than the team legs, it certainly caught a few top riders out.

Let’s catch up on all the stories from Versailles…

Harry Charles and Romeo 88 got things off to a great start for Britain and jumped an assured clear round to breeze into tomorrow’s final

Scott Brash clinched Britain’s second clear round to ensure he’s in with a chance of another medal with Jefferson

Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly had to cope with a heart-stopping moment during their round

There was redemption for Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann, who came into these Games as a favourite to take home gold

There were further highs and lows in the second block of competitors in today’s qualifier

A speedy French rider finished top of today’s leaderboard, but some big names missed out on qualification

The USA’s Karl Cook utilises a fascinating last-minute technique to get the most out of his horse, Caracole De La Roque

Away from showjumping, we discovered more about one of the horses who took part in the dressage at these Games, having only started in this discipline two years ago

And one of H&H’s reporters on the ground in Paris shared some more thoughts from the 2024 Games

Stay tuned for more action from Paris with just one day to go…

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: