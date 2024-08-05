France on top in Olympics showjumping qualifier as big names miss out on the final





The final block of competitors in the Paris 2024 Olympic showjumping individual qualifier provided a few clear rounds, but also some performances that mean top combinations have missed out on tomorrow’s individual final.

France’s Julien Epaillard, who was part of the team who took silver on Friday, has finished at the top of the leaderboard today, thanks to a speedy clear with Dubai Du Cedre. Julien, 47, only made his senior championship debut as recently as 2022, but the world number five negotiated today’s track in a speedy 73.07sec.

“I think today I rode differently to the team competition, maybe more relaxed, as was my mare,” said Julien. “When she is more relaxed, it helps me to have more precision with what I do. I was thinking a little bit about the time today in case I had one down – I wanted to have a round a little bit fast but not crazy and not take on the risk.”

Even though Julien jumped clear today, the only benefit he gains is to be the final rider into the arena in tomorrow’s Olympic showjumping individual final as the score board is wiped clean and all 30 competitors will start on zero faults.

Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs put the disappointment of not qualifying to compete in the Olympic showjumping team final behind him to jump a classy clear on Leone Jei, finishing fifth of the 73 starters.

“I had a good feeling with him on Thursday and I was disappointed that we didn’t qualify for the team final, but I was still feeling very confident to be able to deliver today,” stated Martin, who won team gold and individual silver at the 2021 Europeans with this horse. “But then when you have a big course like this and you know you have to jump a clear round, it’s obviously nerve-wracking and exciting. But honestly when I entered the arena and jumped the first few fences, he felt so fantastic, I was confident we could deliver. Today I really stayed focused until the last fence and tried not to let him down.”

The USA’s McClain Ward jumped a copy book round until the final fence which Ilex just touched for four faults. Their time of 75.5sec meant that they finished outside of the top 30 in 34th place, meaning they have not qualified for the individual final.

Another notable combination to miss out on the final is Ireland’s Cian O’Connor (Maurice), who finished in 33rd .

“I’m not upset – these horses aren’t machines,” said Cian. “Maurice has been jumping all over the world, starting in Spain last October and we went to Mexico, California, Florida, Ocala, Rome, Aachen and they give us their all.

“A horse has a pole down and people get excited and say ‘God, it wasn’t able’ or whatever and it’s a load of nonsense My horse jumped really well and he earned his place to be here. He jumped class again today and I respect all that horses give me and I’m absolutely over the moon.”

Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt (Zineday) was the final rider to qualify for the final after finishing 30th on four faults in a time of 73.42 sec.

From the 73 starters, 20 jumped clear inside the time allowed of 79sec. The UAE’s Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi picked up one time fault with Enjoy De La Mure to qualify in 21st, while nine qualified with fast four faults rounds, including Britain’s Ben Maher (Dallas Vega Batilly) in 28th.

