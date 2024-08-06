Harry Charles withdraws from Olympic showjumping final: ‘We’re not taking any risks’





Harry Charles has withdrawn from the Olympic showjumping individual final at Paris 2024, after winning team gold last week.

The British rider said: “Unfortunately Romeo and I will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110% that he has been the whole Games, so we are not taking any risks.

“Maybe I’m a little disappointed but honestly not really – he has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams, we’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and more importantly a happy Romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me!”

Harry added: “Team GB have a great shot at the medals with two of the best today in Scott [Brash] and Ben [Maher] so we will be on the sidelines cheering them on.

“Thank you to everyone for all the support you’ve given me and Romeo throughout the Games and for making it an experience of a lifetime.”

Harry Charles and Romeo 88 would have had a strong chance in the Olympic showjumping final. They had been on great form throughout the week here in Paris, having one fence down in the team qualifier and jumping clear in both the team final and yesterday’s individual qualifier.

Harry’s withdrawal means the pair who finished 31st in yesterday’s qualifier, Canada’s Mario Deslauriers and Emerson, will now jump as the first starters today.

Britain’s Ben Maher is fourth in on Dallas Vegas Batilly and Scott Brash is 20th to go with Jefferson.

The class starts at 10am local time (9am British time). The 30 riders jump one round, with a jump-off if required for the gold medal. The silver and bronze medals will be split by time from the first round in the event of equality of faults, with a jump-off only needed if the riders’ time is also equal.

