



It is hard to look beyond the all-conquering world champions Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward for individual gold in the Olympic showjumping at the Paris Games, but has a chink in this mighty pair’s armour surfaced at recent events where the Swedish rider has taken a couple of collecting ring tumbles? As long as that form doesn’t infiltrate the competition ring, they’ll be hard to beat, but I expect the likes of defending champion Ben Maher (GBR), Laura Kraut (USA), Daniel Coyle (IRL), European champion Steve Guerdat and his Swiss team-mate Martin Fuchs to be among those battling it out on the final day, too.

The Olympic showjumping individual medal contenders

Max Kühner (AUT)

German-born Austrian representative Max Kühner brings consistent five-star performer Elektric Blue P (pictured, above). Paris will be the pair’s fourth championship, having won team bronze at last year’s Europeans.

Maikel van der Vleuten (NED)

The Dutch rider is a veteran of the past three Olympics, winning individual bronze in Tokyo with Beauville Z (below), whom he brings to Paris, and with whom he also won team silver and individual world bronze in 2022.

Julien Epaillard (FRA)

This Frenchman is one of the fastest riders on the circuit and while the 47-year-old only made his senior championship debut as recently as 2022,

that natural pace helped him to individual bronze in Milan last year with Dubai Du Cedre (above), whom he brings to Paris. The world number five has a great shot on home soil.

Henrik von Eckermann (SWE)

The Swedish world number one and 14-year-old megastar King Edward will be one of the red-hot favourites in Paris. Henrik reigns as the team world, European and Olympic gold medallist and individual world champion, but that Olympic gold is the title he craves, and surely deserves.

Daniel Coyle (IRL)

One of the most successful and consistent combinations in recent years. They’ve not only won a string of five-star classes, but this brilliant duo have proved exceptional team players, helping Ireland achieve Nations Cup glory at the likes of Spruce Meadows and Florida. This will be the third championship together for the world number 12 rider and this super mare.

Ben Maher (GBR)

The leading British rider and defending Olympic champion must have a great chance to retain his crown. He made a last-minute horse-swap from the 10-year-old Point Break to the year older mare Dallas Vegas Batilly, and she’s an exciting inclusion with a tremendous record over the big tracks.

Laura Kraut (USA)

One of the US’s most successful riders of all time, this will be her fourth Olympic appearance. Laura (below left, riding Tokyo and Paris ride Baloutine) won team gold at the 2008 Olympics and 2018 World Championships. At the age of 58, she could emulate partner Nick Skelton, who was crowned Olympic champion in Rio in 2016 at the same age.

Richard Vogel (GER)

A rising star of the sport, the German 27-year-old has soared up the world rankings to number 10. He brings five-star grands prix winner United Touch S (above) for his debut championship.

Martin Fuchs (SUI)

The Swiss 32-year-old brings Windsor grand prix winner Leone Jei (below) to their fourth championships together, having won team gold and individual silver at the Europeans in 2021.

Rolf-Göran Bengtsson (SWE)

The Swedish pro made his Olympic debut at Atlanta in 1996 and has enjoyed superb longevity in the sport, including being crowned European champion in 2011. At the age of 62, he comes to Paris as the oldest showjumping athlete and he and Zuccero HV (above) were part of the European gold medal-winning team last year.

Steve Guerdat (SUI)

The reigning European champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist thrives at championships, where the Swiss rider’s medal tally over the past 15 years has been superb. The world number three brings the same horse he triumphed on in Milan in 2023, Dynamix De Belheme.

H&H showjumping editor’s Olympic showjumping individual medal podium

Horse & Hound’s 16-page Paris Olympic preview was published in the Thursday 18 July magazine, with the 19-page full Olympic form guide in the Thursday 25 July issue. If you didn’t manage to pick them up in the shops, you can order a single copy online for delivery by post.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in…