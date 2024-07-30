The Olympic dressage competition is well underway. Today was the start of the two-day grand prix competition, which acts as a qualifier for both the teams in the grand prix special and the individuals in the freestyle at Paris 2024.
What a contrast from the first day of eventing, where the Palace of Versailles was shrouded in drizzle. Today, the sun blasted down, making for stunning pictures of the action (plus a lot of fans, ice and towels). Here’s our round-up of the top stories of the day.
Britain’s Becky Moody stole the show on her Olympic debut
Carl Hester rode a composed test under tremendous pressure on Fame
The Danes look on imperious form, with Nanna Skodborg Merrald leading the field at the halfway stage
Her compatriot Daniel Bachman Andersen conjured a fabulous performance from his improving stallion
Another Scandinavian rider has secured his berth in the freestyle
Germany fielded just the one rider today – but he was a very good one
A British-based Australian savoured his moment in the Olympic arena
And Abi Lyle may not be among the qualifiers, but she had the time of her life in Versailles
Emotion was at the forefront when a Belgian rider finished her test
Unfortunately for one US rider, his horse accidentally nicked herself on the way in, leading to elimination
Of course, horse welfare was the hot topic of the day, with all riders answering questions on the subject
Away from the dressage competition, there are changes afoot in the British showjumping team
And H&H eventing editor is recovering after a mammoth press day on the three days of eventing
- Read Pippa Roome’s blog to find out her thoughts on medals, writing through the night – and selfies with Laura Collett
And to whet your appetite for tomorrow, here’s a preview of the highlights you must not miss from the Olympic dressage in Paris
