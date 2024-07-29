



The battle for an Olympic dressage individual medal at the Paris 2024 Games is set to be as tight as we’ve ever seen.

At the European Championships, it was a tussle for the gold medal between Jessica von Bredow-Werndl’s TSF Dalera BB for Germany and Lottie Fry’s ride Glamourdale for Britain – now it looks like a genuine three-way fight, with Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle also serious contenders.

A mistake from the leading pack could open up a spot on the podium for either Denmark’s Nanna Skodborg Merrald with Zepter or German legend Isabell Werth and Wendy, who set pulses racing with their recent freestyle in Aachen. It could also reveal a spot for the leading Dutch combination and dark horses of the competition Dinja van Liere and Hermes.

We could see up to four scores exceed the 90% barrier, which is unprecedented at Olympic level. Nothing is decided but one thing is for sure – despite Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep’s withdrawal, this will still be the most talented collection of horses to have ever ridden down that prestigious centre line in the modern era.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Germany)

It’s hard to look past the world number one and reigning Olympic and European champion with TSF Dalera BB as the favourite for individual gold. It was tight between them and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale at the European Championships last summer and expect it to be close again here. If they hold on, Dalera will become the fourth horse to defend an individual gold medal, alongside Rembrandt, Salinero and Valegro.

Lottie Fry (Great Britain)

The reigning world champions have only competed twice since the Europeans but Glamourdale looked to be peaking at the right time at Aachen CDI4* this month where they won the grand prix and special with plus-80% scores. Lottie is no longer an up-and-coming or inexperienced rider – she’s one of the best in the world and with Glamourdale she has a world-class partner. Expect them to be the team anchors and go guns-blazing to overhaul reigning champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB in the freestyle.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dugour (Denmark)

Cathrine and Freestyle will be one of the most compelling and popular combinations to watch in Paris. They’ve been a partnership for less than a year and they’ve only competed together a handful of times but that hasn’t stopped expectations from building. Freestyle missed out on an Olympic spot when under former rider Charlotte Dujardin but now she has a shot at a career-defining, crowning moment.

Dinja van Liere (Netherlands)

After a rapid rise to the top, double world bronze medallists Dinja and the 12-year-old stallion Hermes were ruled out of the European Championships. The combination were also forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics due to an administrative error relating to the horse’s ownership. They’ve burst back onto the scene winning the freestyle at Rotterdam CDIO5* with a personal best of 87.83% and will start their debut Games in medal contention.

Nanna Skodborg Merrald (Denmark)

The imposing 16-year-old gelding Zepter is an experienced campaigner and has competed at the highest level with three top riders – Daniel Bachmann Andersen, Patrik Kittel and now Nanna. Together they were in the form of their lives in the build-up to the European Championships last summer but have only competed three times since then as Zepter has been carefully managed. Expect them to be close to 90% in the freestyle and the individual medals.

Isabell Werth (Germany)

Isabell took over the ride on the 10-year-old mare Wendy from the suspended Andreas Helgstrand in January. They’ve taken a little time to get used to each other but their scores started to rise and surpass Isabell’s European team silver medal-winning ride DSP Quantaz. Wendy’s selection was in doubt when she was forced to withdraw from the first German selection trial but she came back in remarkable fashion to win the freestyle at Aachen CDIO5* on 89.1%.

