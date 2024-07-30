



Ireland’s sole dressage representatives Abi Lyle and Giraldo did their home nation proud, scoring 69.44% in the Paris 2024 Olympic dressage grand prix.

“I had expectations but they were incredibly low,” said Abi, who was full of pride for Giraldo and just about managed to hold back tears. “I just thought I love my horse and I just want to be able to come out here with a happy, comfortable horse and then be able to take him home and look after him for the rest of his life.

“So here we are but with an amazing ride as well, I can’t even fathom it.

“I’m going to fall when I go back to the stable. I’ve been emotional for days, it’s been a wild ride of feeling overwhelmed and then excited and then nervous.

“But I’ve just been trying to remind myself how lucky I am to have a horse like that. I’ve got these amazing people that have been with me for this whole journey and they’re with me now – I just feel so grateful.

“I never doubted that he was capable of going to an Olympics but I never thought it’d actually happen.”

It was a fabulous return to form for the combination who were coming to Paris off the back of a disappointing test at Addington CDI3* where they had mistakes in the changes.

Their changes were spot on this time, and the pair were mistake-free bar a small blip in the first halt and rein back.

“I got my ones and after my ones, I thought ‘I don’t care what else happens,’ then I turned around the central line and went ‘no you’ve got pirouettes now so you better care!’

“I knew I could trust him with the atmosphere and that he wasn’t going to get overwhelmed.”

Abi Lyle: “We’ve got to show great riding and horsemanship”

In what has been a difficult period for international dressage following the suspension of Charlotte Dujardin, Abi and Giraldo were a breath of fresh air.

“I think everybody has felt like there’s a little bit of a cloud over us but in terms of here, everyone’s just been really nice and has been wishing each other luck.

“Personally, I’ve been trying to protect myself in my own little Olympic bubble because this has been a big struggle for me. It’s been a difficult and stressful run-up and I do get nervous.

“I think we’ve just got to keep pushing with the sport and try to show great riding and great horsemanship as much as we can.”

