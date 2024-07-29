



The Paris Olympic dressage times for the grand prix have now been released.

The dressage competition at the Paris Olympics kicks off with this qualifier that takes place over two days, Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 July. It starts at 11am local time (10am British time) on Tuesday with Austria’s Stefan Lehfellner on Roberto Carlos MT.

Britain’s Lottie Fry, the reigning world champion will be first into the arena on Wednesday, at 10am local time (9am British time). The final rider is the defending Olympic champion Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who is due in with TSF Dalera BB at 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time) on Wednesday, meaning these two favourites are bookending the second day of competition.

Britain is drawn seventh of the 15 nations, with Austria starting first. Within each rotation, when horses start depends on recent rankings, so a top championship horse that competes rarely may well be drawn earlier than horses that compete more frequently. All the horses and riders will compete in this grand prix.

Some of the timings are on 30sec past the minute, so we have given you the minute on the dot rather than the half-minute to avoid confusion.

What are the Olympic grand prix dressage times for the British riders?

Carl Hester and Fame on Tuesday at 12.25pm local time (11.25am British time)

Becky Moody on Jagerbomb on Tuesday at 4.11pm local time (3.11pm British time)

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on Wednesday at 10am local time (9am British time)

Who else should you watch?

Denmark’s Nanna Skodborg Merrald on Zepter on Tuesday at 11.09am local time (10.09am British time)

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes on Tuesday at 11.19am local time (10.19am British time)

Ireland’s Abi Lyle on Giraldo on Tuesday at 1.38pm local time (12.38pm British time)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown on Tuesday at 4.20pm local time (3.20pm British time)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Freestyle on Wednesday at 10.38am local time (9.38am British time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy on Wednesday at 11.25am local time (10.25am British time)

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB on Wednesday at 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time)

What are the breaks during the sessions?

Riders are drawn in six groups of 10 with a 30–35min break between each group. There are three groups on each day.

Day one, Tuesday, starts at 11am local time (10am British time) and the last horse goes at 4.20pm local time (3.20pm British time).

Times are an hour earlier on day two, Wednesday, which starts at 10am local time (9am British time) and the last horse goes at 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time).

Olympic grand prix dressage times: complete list

The full times are listed below.

