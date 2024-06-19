Be quick! More equestrian Olympic tickets go up for sale





More tickets for the equestrian events at the Paris Olympics are going on sale tomorrow (20 June), with prices starting at €24 (£20).

As part of the Games’ “ticketing Thursday” initiative, seats have been going on sale every week, and this Thursday it is equestrian’s turn. Sales will open at 10am local time (9am BST).

“Every Thursday from 10am CEST, Paris 2024 will be selling new tickets for the Olympic Games,” a spokesperson for the organisers said. “These tickets will come either from places that had been allocated on a quota basis, pending the finalisation of the capacity of the various competition venues, or from places that had been reserved for various stakeholders involved in the Games.

“Tens of thousands of tickets will be on sale every Thursday on the official Paris 2024 ticketing website, offering new opportunities to enjoy the unique experience of the Games in France.”

The equestrian events in Paris kick off with the eventing dressage on Saturday, 27 July. The cross-country takes place the next day and the team and individual eventing showjumping, and medal ceremonies, on 29 July.

The pure dressage starts the following day; the grand prix runs on Tuesday and Wednesday, 30 and 31 July. The grand prix special runs on Saturday, 3 August and the freestyle on 4 August.

The team showjumping runs on 1 August, the team qualifier, and 2 August, the team final. The individual jumping qualifier is on Monday, 5 August, and the individual final the next day. Keep up with all the action from the Games at our dedicated online hub and in the printed magazine.

