



Two days of grand prix action have concluded in a cracking start to the Olympic dressage action at Paris 2024. Qualification for the team and individual finals is complete – and from here, the slate is wiped clean.

The dressage competitors now have a couple of days’ break, while the showjumpers start their Olympic campaigns at Versailles, and action between the white boards will resume with the grand prix special to decide the team medals on Saturday (3 August).

Catch up on all today’s stories…

Reigning Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB were last to go and achieved the highest grand prix score of the two days (82.065%), taking them safely through to the freestyle final and assuring Germany’s place in the team final

Britain’s Lottie Fry was the first rider to enter the arena this morning, piloting her world gold medal-winning partner Glamourdale, producing a solid performance for the team and ensuring they join fellow Brits Carl Hester and Becky Moody in Sunday’s freestyle

This French rider gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about on her Olympic debut

Isabell Werth, the most decorated Olympic dressage rider of all time, and her partnership with Wendy is going from strength to strength

The exciting new partnership of Freestyle and Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour were a delight to watch this morning

Emmelie Scholtens and Victoria Max-Theurer are among the others to bag spots in Sunday’s showdown for individual medals

H&H also caught up with US rider Adrienne Lyle to find out more about her ‘goofball’ Olympic ride

Need a quick reference guide to find all the teams and individuals qualified for their respective finals at a glance? H&H has sorted that…

