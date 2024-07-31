



Isabell Werth, the most decorated Olympic dressage rider of all time, looked like she meant business as she scored 79.36% to finish second in Group E just over 1% behind Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Freestyle at the Paris Games.

Group E has been the most competitive group so far, with Isabell’s performance pushing Lottie Fry and Glamourdale down into third place and out of the automatic qualification spots for Sunday’s freestyle. However, that won’t concern Lottie or the British team too much, as they’re almost guaranteed to qualify as one of the next six highest-placed combinations outside the top two from each group.

Isabell’s partnership with the 10-year-old Wendy keeps getting better and better, with their scores trending upward with each test.

Their record together is something to behold. Where other combinations are focussing on marginal gains, and how to eek out an extra percentage point, Isabell and Wendy are improving by several percentage marks with each outing.

Their freestyle in Aachen, in what was their last competition before travelling to Paris, was a personal best of over 7%, and their result here was a personal best together in the grand prix by over 2%.

“I’m very, very happy and proud of Wendy,” said Isabell following her test. “She was fantastic, and was so focussed and with me – it’s amazing how we grow together and how honest she is.

“She’s now starting to play with her body as well as her possibilities and potential, it’s becoming more and more easy, and I now know more about what exercises to introduce and how to do all the little details to be prepared for some things better.

“So far we can improve together from week to week. This is also, of course, normal with a 10-year-old horse as they get more muscle, more power and more experience. Everything works together and it’s really a pleasure.

“In the beginning, I think people watched [us] and were a little sceptical, but I was sure this horse would be there in time.”

Isabell waited to speak to the press until after she’d watched her stable rider Australian William Matthew compete on Mysterious Star (Metall x Fürst Heinrich). William produced a fantastic harmonious test to score 69.95%

“It all just clicked and he was completely with me, so focused and ready to do it,” said William, “it’s been a life dream and I hope I can be on even more teams in the future.”

William was talent-spotted by Isabell when she saw him riding some horses his owners were looking to sell.

“Isabell liked the horse and then she asked ‘Who’s the rider?’ and as it turns out she needed a rider so offered me a job. It’s been amazing to work with her, every day is an inspiration, to be honest. We’re always riding together and she’s always got her eye on you.

“If ever I’m a bit lost I just walk for a few minutes and watch her riding and think ‘Oh I could try that or do this’ and it normally works.”

