Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Lefinia Grip Breeches from Pikeur are a pair of beautifully fitting breeches made from stretchy 65% cotton microfibre with a broad, shaping waistband. The waist is medium height with a ¾ seat and PU-silicon grip patches, so the regular fabric is next to the skin. They have two zipped front pockets and a stretch ankle finish.

First impressions

These breeches looked stylish and true to size. I was initially a little concerned about how see through they would be as this is a problem with many lightweight, white breeches.

Overview of performance

These proved to be very comfortable to wear and fitted very well. They were easy to ride in, breathable, washed well and, to my delight, they were not see through at all!

Likes and dislikes

These breeches were very lightweight without being at all see through, which is a massive plus. I was a huge fan of the broad waistband which makes them fit really well and well as being very comfortable. Although they are among the most expensive breeches in the test, they are worth spending the money on.