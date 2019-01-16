Pikeur winter hat with imitation fur bobble review

Welcome to our group test of winter headwear. All of the items in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

This Pikeur winter hat with imitation fur bobble is made from 50% wool with a hint of stretch and a cosy lining, as well as a soft and silky bobble.

First impressions

I thought this was a really attractive hat and I liked the nice subtle tiny branded badge at front.

Overview of performance

I found this hat really warm and comfortable. It fitted really well well on my head and covered my ears well. I also felt really smart and stylish in it and I could wear it around the yard as well as out and about town.

Likes and dislikes

My favourite thing about this hat is how well lined it is on the inside. If I had to have a dislike, it would be that the turned up stitching doesn’t look that hard-wearing, although it hasn’t shown any wear yet.